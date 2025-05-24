McLaren boss reflects on “exciting” Monaco qualifying after Lando Norris’ pole position

Lando Norris stunned the Formula 1 grid with a blistering final push to claim pole position for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, by setting the record fastest lap at the circuit. Team CEO Zak Brown was thrilled after the session, emphasizing the strategic edge that helped McLaren pull off a rare feat in Q3.

Norris got his first pole at Monaco, also marking his second P1 start of the season after Australia. The British driver delivered the lap under immense pressure in the final moments of Q3, outpacing home hero Charles Leclerc and teammate Oscar Piastri in a dramatic qualifying showdown. But what stood out most was McLaren's bold strategy in the final segment of qualifying.

McLaren was the only team to successfully execute two fast laps on soft tires in Q3, taking full advantage of track evolution on the tight Monaco circuit. Most teams opted for a single-timed effort due to tire temperature challenges and the difficulty of running a clean lap.

However, McLaren's tire management paid off, putting both Papaya drivers in podium contention for Sunday (May 25).

"We knew we could do two laps and it turns out we needed them. (Lando) nailed it, that was an exciting Monaco Qualifying," Zak Brown said after the session (via F1).

This approach allowed Lando Norris to run a two-lap sequence on softs, typically considered fragile over multiple timed laps.

Pole position qualifier Lando Norris arrives in Parc Ferme after Monaco GP qualifying. Source: Getty

McLaren's performance also sets the stage for an unpredictable race, given the new two-pit-stop rule being trialed this weekend. Under this regulation, drivers must complete at least two pit stops and use three different tire compounds during the race.

"We have two in the top three, but with the new two-stops maybe we'll see something a bit different," Brown added.

The rule, introduced to encourage strategic variation and reduce processional racing, forces teams to adapt beyond track position. With overtaking near-impossible on Monaco's narrow layout, the additional stops will reward those with superior tire understanding and pit execution.

Lando Norris sits on Monaco pole after weeks of 'struggles'

(L-R) Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri after Monaco GP qualifying. Source: Getty

The signs of pace were evident throughout the weekend, as Lando Norris consistently ran near the top of the timesheets in practice. He built momentum through FP1 and FP2 and ran third fastest in FP3, as McLaren zeroed in on a setup that gave Norris the confidence to attack.

While he remained behind Charles Leclerc throughout the weekend's practice sessions and Q1, he set the fastest lap twice in Q2. By Q3, the 25-year-old strung together his best effort on his second timed lap, a decision born from McLaren's earlier tire strategy. He finished with a record lap time of 1:09:954, 0:109 seconds ahead of the Monegasque racer.

"It's been a long time coming. I feel good. I don't think you realize how good this feels after quite a few struggles over the past few months. And here, a hard place to do it and up against the hometown hero as well. The team have done an amazing job so thanks to everyone." Norris said in parc ferme (via F1)

Pole position holds significance in Monaco, which is notorious for its lack of overtaking opportunities. Of the last 20 Formula 1 races in Monte Carlo, 14 have been won from pole. The track's narrow confines, low-speed corners, and unforgiving barriers leave minimal room for bold moves.

With Norris on the pole and Piastri in P3, McLaren's prospects look promising. But it's never over until the checkered flag in the Monaco Grand Prix, especially this year, with the new rules in play.

