McLaren boss takes a dig at Red Bull as 'tire water' allegations re-emerge

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has suggested that rival teams should face financial penalties under the cost cap if the allegations they make against other competitors are proven false. His comments came in Miami, where he made headlines for carrying a drinks bottle humorously labelled “tire water”, a satirical dig at recent claims made against McLaren.

The controversy stems from an accusation, reportedly originating from Red Bull, suggesting that McLaren may have been using a water supply system to regulate tire and brake temperatures, a claim Brown and his team have denied. The speculation dates back to 2024, when Pirelli, F1’s official tire supplier, looked into McLaren’s tire usage during the Singapore Grand Prix. After a thorough analysis, Pirelli cleared the team of any such accusation, effectively closing the matter.

Arriving in Miami with his tongue-in-cheek “tire water” bottle, Brown used the moment to make a broader point about the culture of accusations in the paddock. He argued that teams should follow the formal protest process, which requires a financial fee, rather than making informal allegations in the media or behind closed doors. While he didn’t name any specific team, his comments appeared to be directed at Red Bull, insinuating that certain competitors have a pattern of throwing accusations without following due process.

Brown believes that if a team initiates a formal protest and the accusation is proven baseless, there should be a hefty financial penalty, one that impacts their cost cap. He argues that this would be a strong deterrent against unfounded allegations, ensuring that teams think twice before making claims without concrete evidence. In his view, such a system would help curb frivolous protests and promote a more responsible and professional approach when questioning the legality of a rival’s car or strategy.

Speaking to onsite media in Miami, Brown explained the satirical jibe on his water bottle, saying:

“[The water bottle] was poking fun at a serious issue, which is teams have historically made allegations of other teams. Most recently, one team focuses on that strategy more than others. There's a proper way to protest a team at the end of the race, and you have to make it formal, disclose where it comes from, put some money down. I think that process should be extended to all allegations to stop the frivolous allegations which are intended only to be a distraction.”

The McLaren CEO added:

“So if you had to put up some money and put on paper and not backchannel what your allegations are. I think that would be a way to clean up the bogus allegations that happened in this sport, which are not very sporting. And if someone does believe there's a technical issue, by all means you're entitled to it. Put it on paper, put your money down. It should come against your cost cap if it turns out you're wrong, and I think that will significantly stop the bogus allegations that come from some teams in the sport.”

McLaren CEO Żak Brown feels a substantial amount needs to be taken from teams lodging a formal protest

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes that teams making allegations against rivals should be required to pay a reasonable financial sum to lodge a formal protest. While he did not specify an exact amount, he cited an example: if he had to spend €25,000 to file a protest or invest that amount in car development, he would prioritise performance gains over distractions.

In his view, assigning a hefty fee to formal protests would deter teams from engaging in disruptive tactics and instead encourage them to focus on improving their performance. Brown also argued that such a measure would help reduce the frequency of false or baseless allegations, a trend that has become common across the grid. It has become common, especially when teams exploit grey areas in the regulations to gain a competitive edge.

Asked what financial figure should be put on an official protest, Brown said:

“It needs to be meaningful from a 'I'm choosing to spend money on that instead of my own racing car' [point of view]. We're all right at the limit of the budget gap. I know we will not waste a dollar on anything that we don't think brings performance, so it's probably 25 grand. Would I spend 25,000 on a distraction tactic or develop my own race car? I'd spend it on my race car all day long, so I think it needs to be.

"It doesn't need to be hundreds of thousands. But it needs to be meaningful enough that you're taking away performance you could be spending on your car, about having to make it so that they go through the proper channels, to make sure these aren't just allegations. There's something serious that gets investigated.”

The war of words over car legality has been simmering between McLaren and Red Bull for some time now. Last season, the Milton Keynes-based outfit raised suspicions over McLaren’s front and rear wing designs, suggesting potential irregularities. In response, the FIA issued a technical directive aimed at limiting the use of so-called ‘flexi wings’ and ‘double DRS’ flap.

Despite the clampdown, McLaren successfully introduced a modified version of their design that retained competitive performance within the updated regulatory framework. Fast forward to the present season, McLaren is now leading the Constructors’ championship with 203 points, while Red Bull find themselves third with just 92 points, a reversal of fortunes that has only intensified the off-track friction between the two teams.

