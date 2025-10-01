McLaren boss Zak Brown reportedly earned a mammoth $50,000,000 for winning the F1 championship with the Papaya team

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has reportedly earned a mammoth $50.3 million salary last year, after the Papaya team's Constructors' World Championship triumph in 2024. This means that the American received a pay rise of around $14.8 million, as his recorded salary the year before was $35.5 million.

Zak Brown, along with McLaren team principal Andrea Stella, was at the forefront of the British team's massive success in the 2024 F1 championship. The two men led the team back to the constructors' championship for the first time in the 21st century.

Lando Norris even mounted a bid for the drivers' title in the second half of the season, but Red Bull's Max Verstappen proved too much for him. Nonetheless, the team was visibly satisfied with the constructors' title.

It turns out the team's boss, Zak Brown, had more than one reason to be happy after winning the trophy last year, as Bloomberg reported that the 53-year-old received an enormous $50.3 million salary after winning the 2024 constructors' title.

McLaren's accounts filed at the UK registry Companies House have shown this number to be the remuneration paid to the company's highest-paid director. A McLaren spokesperson also confirmed to the aforementioned source that the director was indeed Brown.

The total amount paid to top management at the Woking-based outfit last year was recorded at around $102 million, which has also doubled from the year before. This increase in salaries did not come as a surprise, as it is well known that the prize money for winning the constructors' title is somewhere around $140 million.

The outfit's recorded revenue is also up 23%, at $714.71 million. Bloomberg also reported that the group was valued at more than $4 billion just last month, when its owners, Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings, took full control of the team.

Zak Brown optimistic about F1's future after confirming McLaren Racing buyout

Zak Brown at the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: Getty

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown confirmed that the Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, along with Abu Dhabi-based automotive investment group CYVN Holdings, has completed a full takeover of the racing team. The American executive claimed that F1 is booming as more money flows into the sport.

"We're all done," Brown said, as he confirmed the news recently, via Motorsport.com.

Brown praised Liberty Media for ensuring every team's financial stability by enforcing a cost cap, before he added:

"So it's been a wonderful thing. The fans are coming out in the tens and hundreds of millions, sponsors, partners in the sport, unlike we've ever seen before, so the sport is on fire, and long may it continue."

As previously mentioned, McLaren Racing, which also includes its IndyCar outfit among many others, was valued at over $4 billion during this buyout. The two Middle Eastern entities now own 100% of the operation, having acquired the remaining 30% from investors, including MSP Sports Capital.

