McLaren CEO Zak Brown not bothered by Lando Norris' contract speculation - "We will be racing together for a long time"

McLaren CEO Zak Brown acknowledges that the team could lose driver Lando Norris to their rivals if they are unable to compete at the top level in the near future. However, he said that as long as the team is winning races and competing for the championship, Norris will stay with them.

On being asked if they could lose Norris if he wasn't given the tools to compete for the title, Brown said:

"Well yeah, I’m sure. At the end of the day he does want to win the world championship. So do we, we are on this journey together So I know there’s some noise around but he knows what the game plan is and I think for sure we all want to be winning races and competing for the championship in the not too distant future. As long as we do that I’m sure we will be racing together for a long time."

There have been many rumors surrounding Norris' future, especially after his impressive performance in 2022. Norris outperformed the new Red Bull reserve driver and former teammate Daniel Ricciardo to secure a podium finish at the Italian GP. He also finished seventh in the 2022 driver standings.

Despite the contract situation, Norris has been consistent in his commitment to McLaren, expressing his desire to help the team return to the front of the grid. The young British driver is widely regarded as one of the best up-and-coming talents in the sport, and it's no secret that several top teams have taken notice.

However, with McLaren looking to compete at the front of the field in the near future, they will do everything in their power to keep Norris. With their new infrastructure set to be completed by 2024, the team is optimistic about their chances of winning races and competing for the championship in the coming years.

Zak Brown is not worried about McLaren losing out to Mercedes or Red Bull for Norris' signature

There have also been talks of Norris potentially leaving McLaren after discussions with Red Bull boss Christian Horner. Sky Sports F1 host Karun Chandhok has even tipped Norris to be Mercedes' top target if Lewis Hamilton were to leave the sport.

However, Chandhok warned that Norris' contract with the British team, which ties him with McLaren until 2025, could be a hindrance if the team is still uncompetitive. He praised the Woking-based outfit's efforts in securing Norris' signature, but added that it would be difficult to get him out of his contract if needed, as it would cost more.

Overall, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Norris and McLaren, but the team will be hoping to keep their talented driver as they aim to climb up the standings.

Brown's comments reflect the reality that top drivers will always be in demand, and Norris is no exception. However, the Woking-based outfit is determined to keep their star driver and build a competitive team around him.

