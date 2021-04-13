McLaren CEO Zak Brown says Andreas Seidl is the best Formula 1 team principal

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that the team are on a successful upward trajectory and that team principal Andreas Seidl has played a vital role in their resurgence since 2019. Zak Brown is extremely pleased with McLaren's performance under the leadership of Seidl. The German guided the team to a third-placed finish in the constructors' championship last season.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Brown said:

"I think my job is to get the best people in the business, and I think we've done that. I think Andreas is the best team principal in the pitlane, in my humble opinion."

Seidl has complete freedom at McLaren: Zak Brown

Zak Brown states that the working structure within McLaren suits the team. He also opened up about his relationship with Seidl, calling it excellent.

"I think the structure we have at McLaren works extremely well for us. Andreas and I have an outstanding working relationship. I think it's extremely clear what my role is, what Andreas' role is, and it is very clear to the team too."

The 49-year-old American pointed to the different roles within the McLaren organization. According to Brown, he is not capable of running the day-to-day operations of a Formula 1 team. This is where the German takes over. The American has given Seidl full authority to look after McLaren's performance and on-track running. Meanwhile, Brown takes a back-end role. The American prefers managing finances and other side avenues like their IndyCar program.

Zak Brown said that his job description is not limited to Formula 1, and as CEO of McLaren Racing, he needs to build a "financially sustainable racing team" for any series that the British manufacturer might want to venture into.

"I don't know how to run an F1 team, it's not my competency. That's what Andreas is awesome at. So my job is to give him the freedom, the support, and the financial resources to allow him to do his thing. So Andreas has full authority to run the F1 team as he sees fit."

Proud of our fantastic @McLarenF1 driver line-up of @LandoNorris and @danielricciardo and all our men and women who created the MCL35M and put them on the track this season. Can’t wait for lights out on 28 March at @BAH_Int_Circuit. pic.twitter.com/r7SSyz9MIJ — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) February 25, 2021

Andreas Seidl is well aware of his duties at McLaren. The German says that it is easy to work in an atmosphere where expectations and responsibilities are laid out from the beginning. When asked to comment on the CEO, Seidl said:

"He [Zak Brown] gives me in the end, the freedom and the support I need in order to bring my style and my experience and my way of how I want to set up an F1 team and lead it. And that's simply great."

McLaren are on their way up

McLaren have one of the best teams on the grid today. They have an extremely quick driver pairing of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. They also have a proven team principal in Andreas Seidl. The German was majorly responsible for Porsche's dominating run in Endurance Racing.

McLaren will look to enjoy a similarly dominating run in Formula 1. Zak Brown and his team clearly trust Seidl's experience and expertise. A healthy work environment and a lack of intra-team politics have helped the Woking-based side's resurgence in the sport.