McLaren chief addresses if star driver Lando Norris would be valued in the ‘$100,000,000 category’

McLaren CEO Zak Brown recently shared his thoughts on Lando Norris' net worth and whether he is in the realm of $100,000,000. Lando Norris has been one of the best drivers on the grid in recent history.

Despite not winning a single F1 race till date, the Brit is praised for his consistency and extracting decent performance out of the team's cars.

Speaking about Lando Norris, the Sky Sports presenter mentioned that many consider that the McLaren driver is up there with great football athletes that come in the $100,000,000 category.

To answer this, Zak Brown simply said that he does not know about soccer but praised Norris and claimed that he is a great asset to his team. Brown does not want to put any figure on him since he is not at all interested in selling him.

He said:

"I don't know enough soccer to know what all the economics are, but I would imagine he's quite a valuable racing driver. He's a great asset to the racing team, so there's no number that we would be interested in trading him."

Prior to this, Zak Brown said that Norris is a hot property in the F1 driver market. Hence, he wants to lock him up for McLaren as soon as possible. Furthermore, he claims that his team's aim is to win F1 championships with the British driver.

He said:

"Certainly he [Lando Norris] is a hot property if you'd like, so we would like to lock him down sooner rather than later. I think he's very much enjoying his time at McLaren. The dream is to win races and a world championship together. I think Lando's all in for achieving that with us."

Lando Norris on improving one aspect of his racing during 2023

Lando Norris recently patted himself on the back for improving his ability to pick his races with other drivers in a race. Speaking to Autosport, he explained how he raced against Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton differently in the 2023 F1 US GP, since he knew which battle was more important to win. He said:

"I think one of those areas where I’ve done a good job this year is by reading the situations that I’m in, knowing who I’m racing against and who I’m not."

"I know it’s a race at the end of the day, but the likelihood of losing a position to Max in Austin, and how I raced Lewis versus how I raced Max, in the end I kind of knew I was going to lose positions to both of them. That’s not a bad attitude, that’s just being realistic and honest about the situations I’m in," he added.

The McLaren driver ended the season in sixth place, scoring 205 points in total.