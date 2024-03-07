McLaren chief Zak Brown blasts the lack of transparency in Christian Horner x Red Bull investigation, calls for FIA’s intervention

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has called for more transparency in Christian Horner's investigation. The Red Bull team principal faced accusations of 'inappropriate behavior' but an investigation by the parent company cleared him of allegations.

Despite the conclusion of the investigation, Horner remains in the spotlight as unverified evidence against him was leaked by an anonymous entity on the eve of the season opener. This has sparked plenty of speculation and scrutiny in the F1 paddock.

Amid the ongoing Red Bull x Christian Horner saga, Zak Brown expressed his concerns regarding the allegations and criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the investigation.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP, Brown told the media (via F1 reporter Vigneron Gaetan):

"I think it's disappointing that these allegations surfaced. I think it's very concerning. From what I can see a lot of people still have a lot of questions. There is a lot of speculation, there is a lot of rumor, a 50-page report, a 100-page report, etc. Everybody being in the dark makes a lot of people uncomfortable."

Brown then called the FIA to take action on Horner's investigation and assess the validity of the reports, which have not been made public:

"I think we need to rely on the FIA, as our regulator they have the responsibility and the authority to make sure that everyone in F1 is conducting themselves in a way that is appropriate to the sports' values both on and off the track because we're all brand ambassadors."

"I'm just hoping the FIA had full transparency and it's been very thorough. We haven't really heard from them, so my expectation is to hear from our governing body that they have seen what the report is and they agree with the conclusion," he added.

Expand Tweet

Christian Horner opens up about Red Bull's investigation

The Red Bull team principal has expressed his confidence in the fairness and thoroughness of the investigation conducted by the parent company, Red Bull GmbH, which cleared him of the allegations.

Christian Horner stated that a reputed King's Counsel (senior barrister), who dismissed the grievance after a thorough investigation of the facts handled the investigation. The 50-year-old said in the press conference (via Sky Sports):

"The reality is, there was a grievance that was raised. It was dealt with in the most professional manner by the group, not by Red Bull Racing, but by the owners of Red Bull GmbH that appointed an independent KC, that is one of the most reputable KCs in the land."

"He took time to investigate fully all of the facts, he interviewed all of the people involved together with others of interests. He looked at everything, he had all of the facts, and he came to a conclusion where he dismissed the grievance," he added.

Christian Horner added that he remains focused on the race weekend, scheduled from March 7 to March 9.