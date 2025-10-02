McLaren cuts all ties with young prodigy in a bombshell announcement

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Oct 02, 2025 10:43 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Previews - Source: Getty
Former McLaren Racing development driver, Alex Dunne ahead of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

McLaren and Alex Dunne have mutually agreed to part ways. This announcement came out of the blue in the F1 sphere as the Irish driver had taken part in two rookie FP1 outings for the Woking-based squad and had impressed the paddock with his skill behind the wheel of a racecar.

Dunne joined McLaren's development driver programme last year, when he used to race in F3. Despite a 14th-place finish in the standings, he was promoted to F2, where he has fared better owing to his two race wins so far.

With the teenager moving up the ladder rapidly and FIA mandating that each team should give four FP1 outings to rookie drivers, Dunne was selected to drive F1 machinery as part of the rookie driver plans. He finished his first FP1 outing in fourth at the Austrian GP and had left the paddock stunned.

Though he had a bit more mundane result in his following F1 practice session at the Italian GP, where he had the 16th fastest laptime, he was still regarded as one of the blooming drivers in the junior ladder. Moreover, McLaren was understood to have a solid driver pairing and a reliable future bid in the form of Dunne.

However, Alex Dunne and the British team suddenly announced the adjournment of their previous agreement and parted ways, as the team shared an official statement:

"McLaren Racing has ended its contract with McLaren Driver Development Programme member Alex Dunne. It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver. We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward."
Alex Dunne still has two rounds left to contend for in the 2025 F2 season.

Alex Dunne looks onto his next challenge after parting ways with McLaren

Alex Dunne arriving at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy race weekend - Source: Getty
Alex Dunne had been a part of the McLaren umbrella for over a year. But his split with the team has left questions looming over his future in the sport.

Despite this, the teenager is looking forward to rounding out the 2025 F2 season first and looking over to the other aspects afterwards:

"I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver, To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you Papaya family 🧡 Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come 👀"
On the other hand, some reports glanced over the prospect of him joining the junior wing of Red Bull. But there was no confirmation about such a move taking place.

However, Helmut Marko recently added fuel to the fire by indirectly claiming that Dunne is on the radar of Red Bull, as he told PlanetF1:

"[We are] always interested in fast and confident drivers, and Dunne is a fast and confident driver."

So, there is still a lot left to decipher for the Irishman's future in the motorsports sphere and where he is headed next.

