McLaren 'doing everything we can to fight Alpine in F1 constructors' race, claims Lando Norris

McLaren star Lando Norris feels that his team is putting in every amount of effort to defeat Alpine in the fight for P4 in the constructors' standings this year. The Briton is also proud of the hard work that has kept McLaren's hopes alive of a top-four finish this year.

Further, while talking to the press at the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix, the McLaren driver gave an analysis of the two teams and spoke realistically, saying:

"It was a good race for them. Yeah, simple as that. They're performing well. They're doing a very good job and it’s as simple as that, honestly. They're very quick. They have been since race one this year. We're putting up a good fight. I think. We're doing everything we can."

The young Briton, however, feels it's hard to defeat Alpine, but has not given up hope. He said:

"I feel like we are doing a very good job. I'm happy with the job we're doing as a team in terms of strategy and maximising the car's potential and just doing what I think is best on every weekend. So yeah, I'm happy. I think we will continue to do that, we'll continue to fight. It's not going to be easy by any means, they are doing a very good job, both drivers are driving well. So we'll see this weekend."

Alpine currently stands 13 points clear of McLaren in the standings. The French team has been considerably faster than the Papaya Camp and has a better chance of defending their P4 position. With four races remaining, the Woking-based outfit will have to work a miracle if they are to take that spot.

McLaren star Lando Norris feels he can defeat a seven-time world champion

Lando Norris was recently asked how he would fare against the formidable Lewis Hamilton. Norris's response was rather positive, with him claiming a better outcome for himself.

While answering questions for British GQ, this is what the driver said:

“There’s a tough question. I’ve got to say yes. By no means would it be easy. Lewis is one of the greatest ever, but if you want to do well, you’ve got to believe you’re better than the rest.”

Norris has massively outperformed a much older and more experienced Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren. The driver has evolved into a team leader and is kind of following a similar path to what Hamilton once did.

Both Britons started their F1 careers with the same British team. Further, many already find a future world champion in Norris and believe he can drag the Woking-based outfit to the top spot in the future.

