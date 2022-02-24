McLaren driver asks for 'some level of consistency' in stewarding for 2022 F1 season

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has asked for consistency in the stewarding of races in the 2022 F1 season. The Australian believes consistent stewarding is key to defining driving standards, despite diverse driver opinions about the same.

Ricciardo believes drivers have different ways of racing, and there's disparity in terms of driving standards. Nevertheless, the Australian believes the rules need to be clarified and implemented properly by the stewards.

Providing his opinion on driving standards from the drivers' standpoint, the McLaren driver said:

“Probably amongst all of us drivers, we’re probably in line with what we think is the way to go racing, but there will still be a bit of a difference and what’s forcing and what’s not. So even between us, it’s not always that straightforward.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 Who put @DanielRicciardo on the naughty step? 🥺🪑 Who put @DanielRicciardo on the naughty step? 🥺🪑 https://t.co/LyYJChUIoO

The 32-year-old driver feels a level of consistency in the stewarding can make it easier to define driving standards on the track, which are often unclear due to various practices adopted by drivers.

Voicing a need for consistency in the implementation of rules by stewards, Ricciardo said:

“Not an easy job, but if there is some level of consistency. That’s all we can ask, and then we know a little bit better what’s right from wrong.”

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo believes the 2022 F1 cars are the biggest change in the sport

Daniel Ricciardo believes the new rules are the biggest change he has experienced in his F1 career, something he is looking forward to. The McLaren driver believes he has never had more anticipation to drive an F1 car.

Speaking about the new cars and regulations, Ricciardo said:

“It’s the most anticipation I’ve had to drive a new car, I think, in a long time. Obviously, every year it’s exciting, but this has been the biggest change. Probably ever, at least in my time in F1.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 “This has been the biggest change… probably ever!” 🤯 @DanielRicciardo shares his thoughts after his first lap of the track in the #MCL36 “This has been the biggest change… probably ever!” 🤯 @DanielRicciardo shares his thoughts after his first lap of the track in the #MCL36. https://t.co/mELT6wpkmC

The 2022 cars will be significantly different in terms of design, aerodynamics and handling compared to their predecessors in the V6 era. However, the initial preseason test will be consumed by drivers getting used to handling their new tools rather than focusing on maximizing their performances.

