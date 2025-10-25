McLaren driver Lando Norris branded an "Idiot" by Isack Hadjar

Visa Cash App RB driver Isack Hadjar slammed Lando Norris during the FP3 session at the 2025 Mexican GP as the McLaren driver failed to give space to the French-Algerian driver during a hotlap during the session. Hadjar took to the team radio and called Norris an idiot.

Isack Hadjar came into the 2025 Mexican GP after failing to score points in the last two races in the US and Singapore. The VCARB driver is in running for a possible promotion to Red Bull for the 2026 season, making the end of the season all that important.

Drivers arrived at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the fifth-to-last race of the season. Almost 20 minutes into the all-important final practice session before the qualifying, Hadjar took to the circuit on a set of soft tires on a qualifying simulation lap.

Towards the end of the lap, Isack Hadjar found Lando Norris parked up on the apex of the first corner into the stadium section at the circuit. Hadjar had to take the long way around into the corner, which ruined his hotlap.

The VCARB driver took to the team radio to complain about Lando Norris failing to leave space on the corner apex and calling the McLaren driver an idiot.

“Mate, the McLaren was just in the middle of the track… Idiot!”

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Final Practice - Source: Getty

Lando Norris was on a preparation lap when he impeded Isack Hadjar and started a flying lap soon after the French-Algerian driver completed his lap. The stadium section at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is the slowest section on the circuit, with tight corners making it difficult to give space to the other drivers. Lando Norris would've had to get off the track, which would've then ruined the start of McLaren stars' hotlap.

Lando Norris on the struggles with the MCL 39 during the Friday practice session at the Mexico GP

Pato O'Ward filled in for Lando Norris during the FP1 session at the Mexico City GP for the rookie driver session. The Briton stepped into the McLaren for the FP2 session and finished the session in P4 with Max Verstappen topping the timing sheets.

Speaking about the struggles with the car in FP2, Norris said,

“But it's just holding us back a bit. Not that it was a bad day, but normally we are very good on a Friday and everyone catches up on a Saturday. We are already a bit behind, so we definitely have some work to do tonight.” (via Sky Sports F1)

"The balance of the car is a bit all over the place - the same as the last few weeks. Single-lap stuff we are struggling at the minute.We are working hard, trying everything we can so we will see what we can do and find,” added Norris

The McLaren driver topped the FP3 session, going into the qualifying session.

