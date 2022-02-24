"A bit more sluggish" - McLaren driver describes 2022 F1 cars

McLaren driver Lando Norris feels the additional weight put on the new generation of cars going into the 2022 F1 season has made them "a bit more sluggish".

The minimum weight for the new generation of F1 cars has risen to 795 kilos, a sizeable increase from the 752 kilos it was in 2021. While Norris was the fastest driver on track after the first day of pre-season testing, the 22-year feels the McLaren MCL36 could have been faster, if not for the regulations.

During a media interaction after the session, the Briton explained how this extra weight affects the maneuverability of the cars. Norris said:

“The weight makes a massive difference for just the driving, how the car reacts. It’s a lot heavier than it was last season. So, it just feels a bit slower, a bit more sluggish. It’s like running with the race fuel of last season before almost a qualifying lap in a way. You do feel it in like the braking and certain areas. The performance is not quite the same. But it shouldn’t be too long [to adjust] and I think by the end of the day, you’re a little bit more used to it and it feels almost normal again.”

Daniel Ricciardo confident about 2022 F1 season; claims McLaren 'know and trust' him

After an abject first season with McLaren in 2021, Daniel Ricciardo is buoyed by the fact that the team knows and trusts him ahead of the new campaign.

Ricciardo struggled to adapt to the McLaren MCL35M in the first part of last season. He improved post the summer break, picking up his first win with the Woking-based team in Monza later in the year.

A full year later, the Honey Badger is chomping at the bit to get started. During the launch of the new McLaren MCL36, the 32-year-old said:

“[It’s the] second year, all the hard work of getting into a new team, learning the team, getting them to understand you... that takes time. I think now, into year two, I know everyone I’m going to be working with. They know me, they know what I like in a car. So it’s basically straight to business and there’s less of the discovery process. I think that fills me with confidence as well, that I’ve got a team around me now that know and trust me, and it’s just fully into the racing stuff, and not really any other noise.”

This year, Ricciardo will be hoping to improve on his performances from 2021. The new era of F1 cars could play a huge role in helping him rediscover his form behind the wheel again.

Edited by Anurag C