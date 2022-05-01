McLaren employee's offensive posts against Lewis Hamilton under investigation

McLaren are reportedly investigating alleged offensive social media posts about seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from one of their existing employees. The private Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok accounts used by the said employee for the posts have now been deleted. The employee has reportedly been making such posts over several years, up until December 2021, when the Briton received his knighthood.

Expletive language and abusive messages were used to create posts regarding significant moments in Hamilton's career since the 2020 F1 season. The most recent such incidents were his knighthood, his qualifying disqualification from the 2020 Brazil Grand Prix, and his absence from the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19.

McLaren @McLarenF1 @swiftsambi @lewisxerika @ZBrownCEO We consider these comments to be completely at odds with our values and culture at McLaren. We take the matter extremely seriously and are investigating it as a priority.

The Woking-based team took to Twitter to investigate the allegations, whilst ensuring fans that such behavior is unacceptable to them and is a disgrace to their values and culture.

The statement read:

“We consider these comments to be completely at odds with our values and culture at McLaren. We take the matter extremely seriously and are investigating it as a priority.”

Lewis Hamilton made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2007 and drove for the team for six years before moving to Mercedes.

Former F1 champion claims beating his team-mate will be Lewis Hamilton's "biggest motivator"

Lewis Hamilton has had a tough start to the 2022 F1 season. The Briton's former teammate Nico Rosberg believes that the 36-year-old's biggest motivator of the season will be to beat George Russell, who has outperformed him so far this year.

As reported by PlanetF1, Rosberg spoke about Hamilton's disappointing drive at Imola, saying:

“That was tough to see Lewis [Hamilton] in that state. It’s understandable. It’s a long season but they [Mercedes] are nowhere with that car. They aren’t even going to be able to fight for race wins any time soon so it’s difficult for Lewis to keep his motivation up.”

The German, however, went on to express hope at Hamilton's resurgence, saying:

“But I think he will manage because he is a fighter. There is always going to be that thing of wanting to beat your teammate. That is going to be really, really important to him. And with George [Russell] performing so well, that could be the biggest motivator for Lewis to keep going and keep going because he does not want to see George in front of him ever again. I think that will keep the fire on.”

Meanwhile, the seven-time world champion has claimed that he is out of contention for the title this season given the state of his car.

