McLaren enquired about a possible Max Verstappen switch, confirmed by Zak Brown

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed that his team made an inquiry about the possibility of signing Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver has recently been at the center of speculation regarding his future.

The Red Bull Racing star, although currently tied to a contract until 2028 with the Austrian outfit, has continued to be linked with several teams across the F1 grid. These links have largely intensified in light of Red Bull’s underwhelming performances and internal disputes within the team’s hierarchy.

Speaking in an interview with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Zak Brown admitted he spoke to Max Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, about the possibility of signing the four-time F1 champion for his team.

"Oh yes, that phone call," Brown stated.

"It is up to me to explore the market and know what is going on. At the time, I was also negotiating with my own driver, Oscar Piastri. I had to be able to assess whether a move elsewhere could trigger a domino effect and spark interest in my driver.

"That is why I contacted [Verstappen], and let me put it this way—during the phone call, I got exactly the information I needed."

While Max Verstappen remains contractually committed for the foreseeable future, talk of him triggering an early exit from his contract has often surfaced. These rumors have been fueled by Red Bull’s recent struggles.

As for Brown and his McLaren team, the Woking-based outfit is currently experiencing its best start to a Formula 1 season since the turn of the century. The papaya-colored team has clinched victory in five of the six races held so far, with Oscar Piastri leading the Drivers’ Championship.

Zak Brown hopes Max Verstappen doesn’t join Mercedes

Max Verstappen during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Zak Brown also aired his concerns about the possibility of Max Verstappen completing a switch to the Mercedes team for the 2026 season. The McLaren chief detailed that he would prefer to see the 27-year-old continue with Red Bull than complete a switch to the German outfit.

The 2026 season is set to usher in a new era in Formula 1, featuring massive changes to the current car chassis and engines. Judging by Mercedes’ track record with engines it produces during rule changes, the Brackley-based outfit could be a force to reckon with under the new regulations.

Sharing his thoughts on the possibility of Verstappen joining Mercedes, he stated:

"I look at Mercedes' track record and body language when it comes to engines. They seem very confident about it. If you ask me to look at the current situation, I would rather see Max driving for Red Bull than Mercedes."

So far, Max Verstappen has remained tight-lipped on what could become of his future. The four-time champion has largely reaffirmed his commitment to the Red Bull team rather than fancying an exit.

