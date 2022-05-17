McLaren expects Barcelona to 'suit' it, similar to F1 winter testing

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is hoping for an upturn in their fortunes with a return to a familiar venue for the 2022 F1 Spanish GP.

The Woking-based team had a weekend to forget after their first time out at the Miami International Autodrome. Lando Norris suffered his first DNF of the season, while Daniel Ricciardo finished the race in P13.

As F1 returns to Europe at the Circuit de Catalunya, Seidl is expecting familiarity with the track to play in McLaren's favor. In an interview with motorsport.com's German affiliate, he said:

“The track layout [in Barcelona] should suit our package more again, similar to the winter tests. After all, that was a few weeks ago and since then everyone has been working on their car, just like we have. And we understand the car much better now than we did during the tests in Barcelona and in Bahrain.”

The McLaren boss is also eager to see how racing plays out in Barcelona with the new generation of F1 cars. Seidl went on to add, saying:

“The tires don’t break down as quickly anymore when you’re chasing someone closely. That puts you in a better starting position for an overtaking maneuver. So it should be exciting to see how that plays out in Barcelona.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris hoping to be 'in the mix' at 2022 F1 Spanish GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris is hoping to gain momentum with impending upgrades to the MCL36 ahead of the 2022 F1 Spanish GP.

In an interview with motorsport.com, the Briton stressed the importance of starting the upcoming double header in Barcelona and Monaco on the right foot. Norris said:

“The team is working hard to provide updates for the car. Hopefully that will give us the momentum we need ahead of this double-header [with Barcelona and Monaco].”

Norris is choosing to remain optimistic about his chances after crashing out of the 2022 F1 Miami GP. The 22-year-old went on to add, saying:

“Many teams are now making changes to their cars. So it should be close again in the fight for the points. Hopefully, we’ll be in the mix with both cars in the top 10. Because Miami showed there’s still some way to go before we’re consistently running at the front again. So it’s important that we remain optimistic.”

Norris is currently in P7 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 35 points and one podium finish to his name.

