"McLaren aren't really in a position to poke fun at anyone": Fans react to the team's post on the Lewis Hamilton-Felipe Massa controversy

Felipe Massa recently came out and declared that he will be exploring legal options to overturn Lewis Hamilton's first F1 world championship in 2008 since he feels that he was robbed due to the crashgate controversy in the Singapore GP.

This was bizarre news for all F1 fans since a former F1 driver was essentially trying to change the course of history by trying to overturn the championship result that happened 15 years ago. Massa is not only trying to reclaim Lewis Hamilton's first world title but also making McLaren titleless since 1999.

Since this was massive news, McLaren's social media team did not hold back when they posted a hilarious video on TikTok to poke Massa even more.

The video showed a news piece about how the Brazilian was accessing legal options to overturn the 2008 F1 championship. Then a kid comes and snaps his fingers, which starts a song with the lyrics 'Denial is a river in Egypt' with several pictures of Lewis Hamilton driving the McLaren and winning races in 2008.

KR!M0U⁴⁴ 🏁 @Bruhcedes44 Not the Mclaren account throwing Rocks at Massa 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Not the Mclaren account throwing Rocks at Massa 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/uS9dHSdty4

This video instantly went viral as thousands of fans reacted to it. Some mentioned how the orange British team is currently in no position to poke fun at anyone, simply hinting towards their poor performance in 2023.

Others seriously discussed Bernie Ecclestone and how he revealed that the FIA and F1 have always been corrupt. Some raged that Ecclestone should be sued for hiding the fact for so many years, while others blamed the entire governing body.

Micah Pearson🇳🇿 🇬🇧 @MSC47goat @SilverArrowsNet McLaren aren't really in a position to poke fun at anyone right now @SilverArrowsNet McLaren aren't really in a position to poke fun at anyone right now

Leigh @LeighHow @Planet_F1 All Bernie has done here is confirm @fia is corrupt. Absolutely nothing to do with Lewis or McLaren. Again it's the governing body deflecting blame while being too thick to realise what they are actually revealing. #F1xed @Planet_F1 All Bernie has done here is confirm @fia is corrupt. Absolutely nothing to do with Lewis or McLaren. Again it's the governing body deflecting blame while being too thick to realise what they are actually revealing. #F1xed

Captain Pink Eye @CryptoD02877236 @Planet_F1 It's kinda tough cos hamilton and mclaren did nothing wrong. Best thing that can happen is he sues bernie's pants off. he's the culprit here @Planet_F1 It's kinda tough cos hamilton and mclaren did nothing wrong. Best thing that can happen is he sues bernie's pants off. he's the culprit here

Gay Cars @GayCars @Planet_F1 Ecclestone is prepared to admit that he kept secrets to avoid tarnishing #F1 reputation, but now that their integrity is at rock bottom he is happy to reveal that it has always been corrupt @Planet_F1 Ecclestone is prepared to admit that he kept secrets to avoid tarnishing #F1 reputation, but now that their integrity is at rock bottom he is happy to reveal that it has always been corrupt

Many also spoke about how Felipe Massa appears desperate to win a championship, so much so that he brought up the 2008 F1 world championship. People also pointed out that if Massa actually overturns the result, he will not only make Lewis Hamilton a six-time world champion but also make McLaren titleless since 1999.

Ahmed Jamal @AhmedjamalF1 @SilverArrowsNet Massa has shown a whole new level of desperation and it’s unbecoming of a champion…. Even 15 years ago. @SilverArrowsNet Massa has shown a whole new level of desperation and it’s unbecoming of a champion…. Even 15 years ago.

Laura Leslie @LauraLeslieF1 Everyone has been so preoccupied with Felipe Massa trying to make Lewis Hamilton a 6x F1 champion that they’ve forgotten the other thing…



…he’s also trying to make it so McLaren have been titleless since 1999 🤨 Everyone has been so preoccupied with Felipe Massa trying to make Lewis Hamilton a 6x F1 champion that they’ve forgotten the other thing……he’s also trying to make it so McLaren have been titleless since 1999 🤨 https://t.co/2VIw1f46p8

Mercedes team boss admits that he does not have a Plan B to replace Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has recently declared that there are no plans for when and if Lewis Hamilton leaves. He stated that he is happy with the seven-time world champion and George Russell and does not want to communicate with any other driver regarding the position.

Wolff said:

"I think it may sound naïve but I really struggle to think of a Plan B, if my Plan A is still the one that is my favorite. I don't want to engage in discussions with other drivers, because I'm happy with the ones that are in the team, that's for sure. At the moment, there is no Plan B. It's Lewis."

Lewis Hamilton has deep-rooted ties with Mercedes. There is a strong chance that he might never leave and simply retire directly from the team.

