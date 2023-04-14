"McLaren aren't really in a position to poke fun at anyone": Fans react to the team's post on the Lewis Hamilton-Felipe Massa controversy

Felipe Massa recently came out and declared that he will be exploring legal options to overturn Lewis Hamilton's first F1 world championship in 2008 since he feels that he was robbed due to the crashgate controversy in the Singapore GP.
This was bizarre news for all F1 fans since a former F1 driver was essentially trying to change the course of history by trying to overturn the championship result that happened 15 years ago. Massa is not only trying to reclaim Lewis Hamilton's first world title but also making McLaren titleless since 1999.
Since this was massive news, McLaren's social media team did not hold back when they posted a hilarious video on TikTok to poke Massa even more.
The video showed a news piece about how the Brazilian was accessing legal options to overturn the 2008 F1 championship. Then a kid comes and snaps his fingers, which starts a song with the lyrics 'Denial is a river in Egypt' with several pictures of Lewis Hamilton driving the McLaren and winning races in 2008.
This video instantly went viral as thousands of fans reacted to it. Some mentioned how the orange British team is currently in no position to poke fun at anyone, simply hinting towards their poor performance in 2023.
Others seriously discussed Bernie Ecclestone and how he revealed that the FIA and F1 have always been corrupt. Some raged that Ecclestone should be sued for hiding the fact for so many years, while others blamed the entire governing body.
Here are some of the reactions:
Many also spoke about how Felipe Massa appears desperate to win a championship, so much so that he brought up the 2008 F1 world championship. People also pointed out that if Massa actually overturns the result, he will not only make Lewis Hamilton a six-time world champion but also make McLaren titleless since 1999.
Mercedes team boss admits that he does not have a Plan B to replace Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has recently declared that there are no plans for when and if Lewis Hamilton leaves. He stated that he is happy with the seven-time world champion and George Russell and does not want to communicate with any other driver regarding the position.
Wolff said:
"I think it may sound naïve but I really struggle to think of a Plan B, if my Plan A is still the one that is my favorite. I don't want to engage in discussions with other drivers, because I'm happy with the ones that are in the team, that's for sure. At the moment, there is no Plan B. It's Lewis."
Lewis Hamilton has deep-rooted ties with Mercedes. There is a strong chance that he might never leave and simply retire directly from the team.