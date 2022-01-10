"The car is responding" - McLaren "very satisfied" with progress on F1 2022 car

The McLaren F1 team is hopeful, with the new regulations kicking in, that the 2022 season could prove to be a clean slate.The British team, team riding on the back of a strong P4 finish in the constructors, are hopeful of the regulations. They feel that the uncertainty could offer them the chance to be more competitive.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said he is happy with the progress the team has made so far, with regards to the new regulations.

"From my point of view, I’m very happy with the development I’m seeing at the moment, the vehicle is responding to the developments. We are really making progress week by week in the wind tunnel."

They have been on an upward curve since their return to the sport. Even after the drop from P3 to a Ferrari team, the team finished strong P4 with 275 points.

McLaren confident there’s “more to come” from Ricciardo in 2022

Andrea Stella said he is hopeful that Daniel Ricciardo will perform better in the 2022 season. Stella added that the progress Ricciardo showed throughout the 2021 season will continue next season.

"On Daniel’s front, I think the progress through the season [was] tangible. We know that there is more to come with Daniel. In a way we have a sort of development plan still and I’m looking forward to seeing what we will be able to do [this] year with Daniel. I’m very optimistic from this point of view"

Despite winning the Italian Grand Prix, the Aussie struggled to adapt to his MCL35M during his first stint with the British team. He was significantly outscored by teammate Lando Norris. Ricciardo finished P8 with 115 points while the young Brit finished P6 with 160 points.

