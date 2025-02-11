McLaren secures Adrian Newey's former prodigy's future with the team in a long-term deal

McLaren has extended the contract of the technical director of the aerodynamics department, Peter Prodromou, ahead of the 2025 F1 season. With more than 30 years of experience in motorsports, Prodromou played a key role in the team's steep rise post-2023.

Prodromou's career in F1 began with the Papaya team back in 1991 as a employee of design office. He rose through the ranks to get promoted as chief aerodynamicist.

However, the British engineer, expressing his loyalty, left the team with Adrian Newey to join Red Bull in 2006. Apart from Newey, Peter as head of aerodynamics, had a big role to play in the Bull's dominance from 2010 to 2013.

In 2014, Prodromou, one of the finest aerodynamics engineers, had a moment of homecoming as he rejoined the Papaya team as chief engineer before getting promoted to chief technical officer of aerodynamics in 2017.

In 2023, following Andrea Stella's appointment as team principal, Prodromou replaced James Jey as Technical Director of Aerodynamics.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 F1 season, McLaren has signed a multi-year extension contract with Peter Prodromou. His partnership with Stella worked wonders in 2024 as the team won the Constructors' championship, ending a 28-year drought.

In Stella and Prodromou's leadership, they saw a complete shift in their fortunes. From accurate upgrades to swift improvement, the team didn't set a foot wrong in 2024.

Hence, placing trust in the leadership, the Woking-based squad chose to extend Prodromou's contract.

"I am delighted to continue my role as Technical Director, Aerodynamics at the McLaren F1 Team. It is an honor to be part of such a collaborative team and contribute to this strong upward trajectory. Following last season’s success, I look forward to contributing further to our shared ambition of securing more World Championships," Prodromou said in a statement (via McLaren).

The Papaya team will aim to continue the momentum and secure both the championships in the coming season.

Andrea Stella initially rejected the team principal's role, claims McLaren CEO

McLaren CEO Zak Brown [L] with team principal Andrea Stella [R] (Image Source: Getty)

McLaren CEO Zak Brown wanted to reform the technical department back in 2019. He had asked Andrea Stella, the then racing director, to take over as team principal and revive the team from the ground.

However, Stella initially rejected the offer. Talking to James Allen on F1, Brown said (via Racingnews365):

“I had asked Andrea Stella to become the team principal back in 2019 or 2020, but he felt he wasn't ready yet. Andrea has very little ego; he's not one of these individuals that jumps at ‘it would be great to be team principal.’. He just felt he wasn't ready, even though I felt he was."

Regardless, in 2023, Zak Brown managed to convince Stella into accepting the promotion, and McLaren saw immediate gains, winning a Constructors' championship in 2024.

