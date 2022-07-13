"We want the best talent"- McLaren signs IndyCar champion Alex Palou as a part of its 2023 F1 testing programme

McLaren signed reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou to join the team for the 2023 season. The Spanish driver has been a revelation to the sport with his unmistakable talent and ability that he put to good use to win a championship in 202, which was just his second season in IndyCar.

As per the announcement on the team's website, Palou will join the likes of Pato O'Ward and Colton Herta to test the team's 2021 F1 car as well. The British team's statement read:

“Alongside his racing duties next year, Palou will also test with the F1 Team as part of its 2021 MCL35M F1 car testing programme with fellow drivers Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta.”

Speaking to the media about his association with the brand, Palou was excited about the prospect of joining a talent-rich roster. He said:

“I’m extremely excited to join the driver roster for such an iconic team as McLaren. I’m excited to be able to show what I can do behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car and looking at what doors that may open. I want to thank everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing for everything they have done for me.”

Zak Brown, too, was optimistic that Palou would join the TPC programme that already includes drivers like Herta and O'Ward. He said:

“We have always said that we want the best talent at McLaren, and it’s exciting to be able to include Alex on that list. I’m also looking forward to seeing him get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car as part of our Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme alongside Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta as we continue to build our driver talent. Alex is an incredibly talented driver who has won in every series he has raced in, and I’m happy to welcome him to the McLaren family.”

McLaren's cryptic message in the end stirs up the F1 driver debate

A rather interesting and cryptic quote that caught many people's eye was the last sentence of the press release. Not only did the team not clarify whether Palou would be racing in IndyCar next season, but it also mentioned that the team will announce its driver lineup shortly. It read:

“Palou will join McLaren following the conclusion of his 2022 INDYCAR season. McLaren Racing will confirm its full driver line-ups across all of its racing series in due course.”

Could this mean that Alex Palou could be in for a drive in F1? Especially since when compared to O'Ward and Herta, he is by far more successful. This just adds another name to the ever-growing list of prospects that could attain Daniel Ricciardo's seat in F1 next season.

