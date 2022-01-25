McLaren want the FIA to review F1’s “crazy” penalty points system ahead of the 2022 season

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that the penalty points in F1 were 'crazy' and that they didn't serve their purpose. He specifically mentioned his driver Lando Norris being "one incident away from suspension," and that the system needs to change.

As reported by Motorsport-Total, Brown said:

“I can’t remember any incident in which Lando drove dangerously. We wrote to the FIA and Formula 1 with seven races to go and said that once Lando pushed Perez off the track without touching him, he was [one incident] away from losing his license. I think points should be about dangerous driving, not racing incidents.”

The American also commented that while he was interested in the discussion and getting the same sorted out because of Norris' involvement in the same, he thinks that there is a "lot to clean up" in the past 2 years.

The McLaren boss also said he wants the FIA to provide a full and transparent explanation of what happened in the season finale at Yas Marina. He added that the intentions behind race director Michael Masi's decisions were neither malicious nor amounted to conscious manipulation.

The 50-year-old executive said:

“I don’t think it was a malicious decision. I don’t agree with those who think the sport is corrupt. Could you have potentially made a different decision? Yes, probably. But I want to wait and see what the FIA says.”

Zak Brown @ZBrownCEO Congratulations to @Ben_Sulayem , the new @FIA President. Both myself and everyone at McLaren Racing look forward to working with him and his team to improve and grow our fantastic sport. Congratulations to @Ben_Sulayem, the new @FIA President. Both myself and everyone at McLaren Racing look forward to working with him and his team to improve and grow our fantastic sport.

McLaren announces launch dates for MCL36

The MCL35M during Formula 1 Testing in Abu Dhabi

The 2022 F1 season is fast approaching with excitement building up for the newest F1 cars. The teams have started to release launch dates, with McLaren joining the list with its MCL36 reveal on February 11.

The team teased via their social media channels that along with their F1 car, three of their sister operations will also be present at the event at the Woking base, namely their Extreme E, IndyCar, and Esports squads.

McLaren @McLarenF1



Save the date. Four racing teams. One epic team launch.Save the date. Four racing teams. One epic team launch.Save the date. 👀 https://t.co/WO3TRjf96H

Also Read Article Continues below

The team will be looking to extend the momentum of their 2021 season which saw them finish P4 in the constructors' battle. Both drivers also had a good season, with Daniel Ricciardo finishing his first season with the team at P8 and his teammate Lando Norris at P6.

Edited by Anurag C