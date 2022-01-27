Media 'important' to F1, but can cause 'lot of damage', claims Pierre Gasly

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly believes the F1 media are very important in shaping a driver’s image in the sport. The Frenchman acknowledged that, although the media can be beneficial, they can also create a lot of damage.

Explaining the importance of media in a team video, Gasly said:

“The media are important because they can change your image and influence how you are perceived in public and what is said about you. They can cause a lot of damage with false information. And of course, it’s not always easy.”

Gasly’s own relationship with the media has been a difficult one, especially in his first year at Red Bull F1 in 2019 alongside Max Verstappen. The Frenchman was promoted to the senior team only to be dropped before the summer break after failing to score a podium. While he received harsh criticism from the press, the snub from Red Bull didn’t make it any easier for him.

Describing his relationship with the F1 press, the 25-year-old said:

“There were times when the reporters were very good to me. But also moments when this was not the case and untruths were spread. Of course, that’s not so nice, but I think that’s one of the things you have to deal with as a GP driver. I stay natural, and I think that’s the best way to deal with it.”

Pierre Gasly's victory at Monza in 2020 and podium at Baku in 2021 have earned him positive press, but the Alpha Tauri driver believes in being natural and not doctored by his surroundings. The F1 media has often acted as a PR tool for drivers in shaping their image, sometimes acting as their mouthpiece, while at other times the same media can be a deterrent to a driver's image and psyche.

Pierre Gasly believes 2021 was his most consistent season

Speaking to Formula 1’s official channel, Pierre Gasly believes the 2021 season was his most consistent season in F1. Evaluating his performances throughout the season, he believes he has made fewer mistakes and was able to progress further in capitalizing on opportunities.

Evaluating his 2021 performance, Gasly said:

“You get more experience and I think this year was my most consistent in Formula 1 in terms of [how] you always make mistakes but trying to reduce them and maximizing all the opportunities you have – this year I feel I’ve made a step on that side, yes.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Pierre Gasly’s podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku and other strong performances throughout 2021 placed him ninth in the top 10 of the standings overall. Scoring 110 of the 142 points collected by his team, the Frenchman played a significant role as the lead driver for Alpha Tauri.

Edited by Anurag C