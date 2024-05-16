Meet Ferrari F1 superstar Charles Leclerc’s pet dog, Leo

Charles Leclerc introduced his F1 fanbase to his newest family member, Leo, ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix. He was also spotted in the Paddock during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Back in April, Leclerc posted a picture of his pet dog, Leo, whom he adopted with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux. Leo is a young golden retriever, still a puppy. He shared a post on Instagram, captioning it:

"Welcome home baby Leo 🤍🤍🤍"

F1 made Leo's first Grand Prix in Miami a special one. As a visitor with Charles Leclerc, he was given his own Paddock Pass with VIP Access. The driver shared the pictures on social media. He wrote:

"he is very fast, he is very cool, he is very scary and very brave, he is everything. Leo 👑🤍"

Charles Leclerc's pet golden retriever, Leo (Credits - @charles_leclerc on Instagram)

Leo, whose precise age remains uncertain, is estimated to be between one and three months old. He is currently in the initial phases of growth typical for a golden retriever.

The Ferrari driver seems to be more of a dog person. he was frequently spotted with a black Labrador named Napoleone. Reports suggest that Napoleone belonged to his former girlfriend, Giada Gianni, whom he dated from 2015 to 2019.

Leo became a social media sensation amongst Charles Leclerc's fans over one weekend

After the post of his adoption in April, Leo stole hearts on social media again when his pictures from Miami were shared. He was seen running around, playing with Leclerc, and also biting his Paddock Pass.

Charles Leclerc's post gained over 123k likes on X with 14k shares. Meanwhile, the same post on Instagram crossed 3 million likes, almost three times what Leclerc's average post gains.

Fans drooled over Leo's adorable activities. Here's how they reacted:

"Leo (probably) "ok, so basically I'm very smol" while walking the paddock and doing interviews."

Expand Tweet

"you should make him an insta account just a suggestion," a fan suggested.

"Not to be dramatic but I’d die for Leo," another user wrote.

Expand Tweet

The weekend in Miami was quite a surprising one, and not just because of Leo in the Paddock.

While Lando Norris marked his first F1 victory, creating over a seven-second gap from Max Verstappen in P2, Charles Leclerc finished the race on the podium, marking another top-four finish of the season.

Ferrari is seemingly strong this season and is currently second in the championship with one race win (Carlos Sainz, Australia). New upgrades are prepared for them at Imola later this week.