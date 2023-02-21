Meet Lance Stroll’s model girlfriend Sara Pagliaroli

Not everyone knows much about Lance Stroll's personal life, particularly his love life. The Canadian has been in F1 for quite some time now and has driven for Williams and Racing Point (now known as Aston Martin). However, not many people know that he dates an Italian model.

Lance Stroll's girlfriend's name is Sara Pagliaroli. She was born in 1995 in Italy. Though there are not many details about her early life, we do know that she finished schooling in her home country and started pursuing her career in modeling quite early, when she was still a teenager.

She gradually found her footing and modeled for brands like Replay Jeans, Adria Beachwear, Yamamay, etc. Soon after her initial success, she signed a deal with Talents Models, a company that helps promote models and allows them to get offers from top brands around the world. She even launched her own jewelry brand called 'Blue Lemon Jewels' in 2020.

Though it is unknown when Lance Stroll started dating Pagliaroli, it is confirmed that they have been together for more than two years now after they were publicly seen together at the 2021 premiere of a James Bond film. Of course, after the Italian started dating Stroll, her popularity must have sky-rocketed simply because F1 fans would have noticed her with the driver.

Lance Stroll praises Fernando Alonso and wants to work harder alongside him

In the 2023 F1 season, Lance Stroll will be driving alongside Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, and Stroll wants to take full advantage and learn as much as he can from him.

Speaking to Motorsport, the Canadian explained how he wants a teammate who can push him to do better and how Alonso is perfect for that. He said:

"It's no fun when you're just kind of driving around with no one pushing you. I think what you want in a teammate is a guy that is at the top of his game. It means that when you get more out of it than him, you're really at the top of your game, and vice versa. When you're not getting the most out of it, it's not that you can just sit back and relax. You've got to try and work harder."

He further praised Alonso by saying:

"We've spent some time together, just chatting and stuff on drivers parades and all that. He's a nice guy and he's a great driver, a big talent. It's always interesting and exciting when someone like him, or like Seb [Vettel], comes to the team and has different ideas, or drives in a different way, and maybe wants different things in the car. It's always interesting to hear what guys with that kind of experience have to say. In that sense, I'm definitely looking forward to having him in the team and working with him."

Although Aston Martin is nowhere near the top, they will be trying their best to get to the top of the table. While Lance Stroll is a fairly strong driver, it will be interesting to see how he fares against the two-time world champion.

