"Meh, boring excuses" - Fans don't buy Sergio Perez blaming Alex Albon for his shocking qualifying

Sergio Perez had a shocking qualifying session in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP. For the fourth time in a row, the Mexican was unable to make it into the top 10.

This time, it was mainly because Perez was unable to keep his car between the white lines of the Red Bull Ring. On his final push lap in Q2, the Mexican ran slightly off the track on turn 10, which triggered the track limit rule and deleted his lap.

After the qualifying session, he also mentioned how he was blocked by Alex Albon on that very lap, which also played a part in him not clocking in a proper lap.

He said (via RaceFans):

"I was on a good lap, but then all of the sudden on my final lap, I found Albon and I just went straight. I think I lost a tenth or more than that just by going straight, but the stewards wouldn’t consider that I was blocked. There’s so many things I can control and unfortunately, this one, you’re closing a good lap and then all of the sudden you are blocked and you have a penalty, I think the system is wrong."

As this statement spread on social media platforms, several fans were not convinced of his reasoning for not finishing in the top 10.

Almost every single comment on a certain tweet asked Sergio Perez not to make excuses and did not buy into Alex Albon blocking him. Rather, they emphasized more the fact that Checo was unable to drive a clean lap even after three attempts.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Meh, boring excuses."

"No blud, you ran wide almost every time you did a lap. Could've just taken the last corners very calmly, could've afforded a few tenths lost there. Better than getting the lap deleted."

"Sadly, I think his time at Red Bull is coming to an end!"

Red Bull taskmaster urges Sergio Perez to "step up and perform"

Red Bull senior Helmut Marko recently spoke about Sergio Perez and how the Mexican needs to put his head down and improve his run in the 2023 F1 season. Though the Mexican driver started off the season on a high, he gradually lost pace after the Miami GP and has been consistently underperforming ever since.

While speaking to the Austrian Media, Marko asked Checo to step up and perform. He even bluntly but indirectly asked him to stop dreaming about winning the championship.

"Perez has had some very good races but also some very bad ones. He needs to step up and perform as well as he can. There is no need to dream about world titles," Marko said.

This statement from Helmut Marko came before Sergio Perez's unfortunate exit from qualifying after Q2 for the Austrian GP. It is safe to say that the Red Bull seniors won't be too happy after his dismal performance.

