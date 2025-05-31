Mentally weak Lando Norris suggested a psychologist by Nico Rosberg after another defeat to Oscar Piastri

Former world champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Lando Norris needs to consult a psychologist after the McLaren driver suffered another qualifying defeat at the hands of Oscar Piastri. The F1 Spanish GP qualifying was quite intriguing, with both Norris and Piastri in contention for pole position, with everyone in the chasing pack at a healthy gap.

In the first round of laps on the soft tire in Q1, it was Lando Norris who landed the first blow and secured provisional pole position ahead of Oscar Piastri. Then came the second round of fastest laps, and it was at that moment that it became clear that the British driver was just pushing too hard with the car and hence making small errors throughout the lap.

This would end up hurting Lando Norris eventually, as the pole position would then go to Oscar Piastri. The alarming part in all of this was the fact that the trait of making these small mistakes is not a new one for the British driver. He tends to do this often, and it hurts him eventually.

Talking about the same, Nico Rosberg was quick to point out that the pole position came down to the mental side of things and that's where Lando Norris lost. The former champion even questioned if the Brit has a psychologist that he works with because if he doesn't, he should get one. On the Sky Sports telecast, Rosberg said,

Everything had gone perfectly for Lando. He was first until that last run. From my point of view, he needs to work on the mental side. We all work hours and hours training our bodies.I don't know if Lando has a mental coach. Does he work with a psychologist or not?"

He added,

"He definitely should because there's so much value in that. I worked with one, just to help us understand the best possible approach. I did two hours every two days leading up to the season. It was more difficult than the physical training. It was insanely difficult and extremely valuable."

Lando Norris lost the pole position as the pressure increased

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were neck and neck throughout the F1 Spanish GP, and even when the qualifying laps began, there wasn't much that separated the two in the first sector. From the second sector onwards, the errors crept in for Norris, and the result was the lap continued to get away from him as a result. Talking about the lap, Rosberg said,

"Oscar's lap was beautiful, perfect. Under the highest pressure he always delivers the maximum of his potential. Lando's lap from Turn 1 onwards, he overdid it. He went wide, went off line, got extra snaps and that resulted in two snaps down."

He added,

"Pole position was in the head today. Unfortunately, we see over and over from Lando, when the pressure is highest, we see these little mistakes creeping in."

Lando Norris will start the race in P2 alongside Oscar Piastri, with Max Verstappen right behind him. It will be interesting to see how the race pans out and if the driver can mount a challenge.

