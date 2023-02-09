Mercedes' 2023 F1 challenger, the W14, to make its track debut right after launch 

The Mercedes F1 team announced that they will be doing a shakedown right after launching their 2023 challenger, W14 to the world at the livery launch on February 15.

Many F1 fans are excited to see the new livery of the German team, with many even predicting that they might bring back their iconic black livery from the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The team gave out details of the launch on their social media platforms, informing fans on how they could follow the event.

On their official website, Mercedes stated:

"You’ll get to have a first look at the W14, but you’ll also hear from our 2023 drivers, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, plus our reserve driver, Mick Schumacher, and team principal & CEO, Toto Wolff. The car will then take to the track for the first time at Silverstone, as part of our filming day.

"We’ll be sharing all of the excitement of W14’s track debut on our social media channels. And of course, we’ll be taking you behind the scenes throughout the entire day so make sure you follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Weibo."

“There is no gap left behind because for many years we have discussed succession planning in this area" - Mercedes F1 team principal

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that the team was fully prepared for the departure of James Volwes after he left for Williams F1. As per Wolff, there were no gaps to be filled by the positions Volwes vacated.

He said (via Motorsport):

“There is no gap left behind because for many years we have discussed succession planning in this area. We've been very reliant on James' visibility, and we put an emphasis a few years ago on how that would continue if he one day would decide to do something else, whether within Mercedes or outside."

"James was very good in setting that up. We have an extremely talented team of strategists. We have nine people, some very senior, that are not always on the front line, and some that have grown within the organization."

Wolff concluded:

"They have flown the airplane now alone in the last six months, and before that already very much just under James's supervision. So I feel very comfortable in the structure going forward. And it’s not that suddenly a big weakness has been created.”

It would be interesting to see who takes Volwes' position as the chief strategy officer within the team.

