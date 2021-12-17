"Tonight, we should celebrate" - Jean Todt refuses to delve into specifics of Mercedes appeal and no-show at prize-giving ceremony

Outgoing FIA president Jean Todt refused to discuss Mercedes' obvious absence from the 2021 FIA Gala, saying it should be an occasion for celebration.

#FIAPrizeGiving2021 🏆 After what will be remembered as one of the most thrilling title duels in the motor sport’s history between two outstanding drivers with @LewisHamilton @F1 has a new world champion. Congratulations to @MaxVerstappen After what will be remembered as one of the most thrilling title duels in the motor sport’s history between two outstanding drivers with @LewisHamilton, @F1 has a new world champion. Congratulations to @MaxVerstappen#FIAPrizeGiving2021 🏆 https://t.co/Qf0b3NZ7ZU

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff and 7-time drivers' world champion, Lewis Hamilton, skipped the annual gala in Paris. The team also refused to participate in the FIA's season-ending photoshoot for F1 as well as the Formula E series.

Speaking to the media at the FIA Gala in Paris, Todt had this to say when asked about Mercedes' absence:

"I think we should celebrate tonight and not get into a controversy. Mercedes should be praised a lot because they have captured eight world titles. That is unique. And Max has done very well."

The Brackley-based team felt aggrieved by the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that decided the 2021 drivers' world championship in favor of Max Verstappen. The team did have representation at the event through senior engineer James Allison, who was on hand to pick up the team's eighth consecutive constructors world championship.

Mercedes had initially protested the decision of the stewards, intending to appeal once their initial protests were dismissed.

The team later announced that it planned to withdraw the appeal, in light of the FIA's decision to investigate the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in violation of rules for not attending FIA Gala

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's decision not to attend the FIA Gala in Paris could have repercussions for the Briton.

The Briton, who has won six drivers' world championships with Mercedes, had an obligation to be in attendance at the FIA Gala as the top three drivers in the standings must be present.

That might not be the only infringement Hamilton and Mercedes have to worry about. The 36-year-old also skipped out on a compulsory post-race press conference after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after being pipped to the finish line by Max Verstappen.

It remains to be seen what sort of punishment will be meted out to Hamilton. Mercedes will have to wait for the FIA before deciding if they want to accept it or appeal it.

