Mercedes have begun ‘lengthy negotiations’ with Carlos Sainz for 2025 F1 drive - Reports

Carlos Sainz could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes as reported "lengthy negotiations" have begun at the Brackley-based outfit.

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in the 2025 F1 season in a shock move. His replacement at Mercedes has not been disclosed so far, but as claimed by Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the Spaniard might be on the list.

Sainz did not take part in the Saudi Arabian GP as he was operated on for appendicitis. However, he was present on the day of the race, along with his father Carlos Sainz Sr., and his manager, Carlos Oñoro.

According to reports, there was a lengthy discussion between Sainz's personnel and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in Jeddah regarding an opportunity at the team in 2025.

"During the Saudi Arabian GP the entire entourage of Carlos Sainz remained in the Mercedes hospitality for a long time," PlanetF1 quoted.

"Sainz Jr’s contract with Ferrari expires at the end of the season, and for this reason his manager Carlos Onorio, together with the driver’s father Carlos Sainz Snr spoke at length with Toto Wolff."

If the deal between the team and Sainz is made, it will be a direct swap between their drivers. Hamilton is set to replace him at Ferrari in the 2025 season.

Ferrari team boss 'optimistic' for Carlos Sainz's return in Australia

Within a day of his surgery, Sainz was back on the paddock to spectate the Saudi Arabian GP from his garage. There is a two-week gap for the next race; the Australian Grand Prix.

Talking about his potential return to racing, Fred Vasseur revealed that Sainz has been recovering well, but the decision regarding his return to racing in Melbourne will be made later. He told the media including Sportskeeda:

"The recovery so far has been amazing, he will have one week of complete rest and we will take a decision on when he has to fly back to Melbourne in one week's time.

"But I'm quite optimistic."

F2 and Ferrari Academy Driver Oliver Bearman replaced Carlos Sainz for the race at Jeddah. He qualified at P11 and finished the race at an impressive P7, becoming one of the drivers in F1's history to score points on debut. He, however, had to miss the F2 feature race on the same track where he was in pole position.

After the first two rounds of the 2024 F1 championship, Ferrari sits in second place behind Red Bull at the top.