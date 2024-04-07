Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso has no intentions of filling the boots of the departing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.

In the second and final season of his contract with Aston Martin, two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso delivered his most impressive performance of the season in Suzuka earlier on Sunday. The 42-year-old driver, the oldest on the grid, secured a sixth-place finish behind both Red Bulls, Ferraris, and McLaren's Lando Norris.

When speaking to the media after the race, Alonso was questioned by Sky Sports about the possibility of concluding his stint with the Silverstone-based outfit and possibly eyeing a move to Mercedes.

This comes as the German outfit continue their hunt for a Lewis Hamilton replacement as the seven-time World Champion is set to join Ferrari at the end of the season.

However, Alonso, a former Ferrari driver himself, seemed to possess a rather unexpected opinion of Mercedes. He stated:

"That's a very good question. But Mercedes are behind us, so it doesn't feel very attractive."

In the latest Japanese Grand Prix, where Alonso finished sixth, struggles continued for both Mercedes drivers. George Russell secured a P7 finish, whereas Hamilton had to settle for P9.

Alonso's words add an intriguing dynamic to the speculations surrounding his future in Formula 1. Still contemplating his continuity in the sport, the Spaniard had told DAZN earlier this year about his desire to chalk out a clearer picture for his contractual ambiguity with Aston Martin before the season hits the summer break.

What did Fernando Alonso think of Lewis Hamilton's decision to part ways with Mercedes?

Hamilton shocked the world during the pre-season when he confirmed his decision to bring an end to his legendary tenure at the Brackley-based outfit that comprised six Drivers' Championships and eight Constructors' titles.

Reacting to the news, Fernando Alonso had expressed his surprise when speaking to formula1.com earlier this year. He said:

"It probably was a surprise, I will not lie, not because of the change itself, it was just because from the outside it seemed like he was very linked with Mercedes and very loyal to them and it was a little bit unexpected.

While Fernando Alonso refrained from commenting extensively on Lewis Hamilton's decision, he expressed hope that Hamilton finds fulfillment in his new endeavor at Ferrari. He added:

“I hope [Hamilton] enjoys the experience, it is a very special team. Maybe Lewis can bring that extra to fight for the championship, as I said the car is there."

After four races in the ongoing season, Fernando Alonso has 24 points to his name, as he sits in eighth position in the Drivers' standings. Lewis Hamilton, with 10 points, finds himself on P9.