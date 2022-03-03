Mercedes boss addresses Harvard b-school students

Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff addressed students at the Harvard Business School on the secret to success in F1. The Austrian was scheduled for a meet-and-greet with the Ivy League business school's students on March 2, 2022.

The Harvard Gazette's schedule for Wolff's lecture said:

“What is the secret to success in Formula One? Come and meet Toto Wolff, the team principal behind the Mercedes team’s record-setting run in motorsport racing and learn what it takes to win in one of the world’s most competitive complex sports.”

The Austrian team principal discussed the Mercedes F1 team's case study in Prof. Anita Elberse's marketing class. The eight-time world champion's 2022 challenger, the Mercedes AMG W13, was also on display at the esteemed business school.

Speaking to students at Harvard, Wolff said:

“I am so happy to be here and I’m not just saying that as a college dropout, academic loser. To end up in front of you guys as students of Harvard in the Harvard campus feels really great. And contributing a little bit to your course, who would have thought that.”

Ron Germán @RonGerman10 @wbuxtonofficial @ChrisMedlandF1 @QuickStopF1 @F1 Caught Toto Wolff and the W13 show car on the campus of Harvard Business School today as he addressed a group of students. @MercedesAMGF1 Caught Toto Wolff and the W13 show car on the campus of Harvard Business School today as he addressed a group of students. @MercedesAMGF1 @wbuxtonofficial @ChrisMedlandF1 @QuickStopF1 @F1 https://t.co/gw54rsZKWr

The Austrian team principal contributed his own expertise by using his team's case study to educate the students at Harvard about the complex, fast-paced world of F1. Prof. Elberse had earlier written a case study on Wolff and Mercedes in December 2021, which is included at the “Businesses of Entertainment, Media, and Sports” class as coursework for Harvard MBA students.

Since the dawn of the V6 era in the sport, Silver Arrows' quality as a team has often been praised by many, including rival team Red Bull's CEO Christian Horner. Apart from dominating the constructors' championship for the last eight years, the German manufacturing outfit has often been considered the gold standard in the sport for being a perfect mix of precision perfect performance, organizational structure and team management.

Mercedes will be bringing upgrades to the next test in Bahrain

The Silver Arrows' technical director Mike Elliott confirmed that the team will be bringing more updates to their car for the next pre-season test in Bahrain. The Brackley-based squad did face difficulties with balance issues in the first two days of the test in Barcelona, and were seen struggling behind teams like Ferrari and McLaren.

With less than two weeks between the two tests, it will be interesting to see how their progress during the break reflects on their car in Bahrain. Their rivals, who have had a more fruitful test in Barcelona, will also be seen upgrading their cars. The developments are expected to make the 23-race-long calendar an interesting developmental curve under the new regulations.

Edited by Anurag C