Mercedes boss delivers brutal verdict on proposed 2026 F1 engine regulation changes

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has delivered a scathing assessment of the proposed changes set to be made to the 2026 Formula 1 engine regulations. The Austrian has slammed the decision to scale back on crucial components of the new regulations.

Concerns have been mounting around the paddock about the rule changes proposed for the upcoming season, chief among them being the possibility that the new power unit could struggle to generate sufficient battery deployment, particularly on circuits with long straights, which could mean cars run out of battery energy on power-sensitive circuits. Under the new regulations for the 2026 season, F1 will shift from its current power split between the internal combustion engine and battery to a 50/50 balance.

These concerns have stirred unease among several F1 engine manufacturers, and a proposal for a discussion on the matter has been put forward by the teams. However, news of this proposed meeting hasn’t been received well by the Mercedes chief. Speaking during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Wolff described the meeting as ‘hilarious’.

Sharing his thoughts, as captured by The Race, the Mercedes CEO stated:

“Reading the agenda of the F1 Commission is almost as hilarious as reading some of the comments that I see on Twitter on American politics. I really want to protect ourselves and make no comment — but it’s a joke. A week ago, there was an engine meeting [on Friday in Bahrain], and [now] things like this end up on the agenda again.”

Conversations surrounding the reservations about the proposed 2026 engine and car regulations have continued to dominate the scene since their introduction. Only recently, a report surfaced suggesting a return to the revving V10 engines as a possible replacement for the new rules. Whether any changes will ultimately be made to the regulations remains to be seen.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff reacts to Saudi Grand Prix results

Mercedes driver George Russell during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff shared his thoughts on his team’s performance following the conclusion of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The team principal of the Brackley-based outfit labelled his side’s outing at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as the worst of the 2025 season so far.

Wolff detailed how the heat conditions affected his team, leaving them with overheated tyres and unable to challenge the front-runners on the grid. Sharing his thoughts on the team's official website, the 53-year-old stated:

“That was our worst performance of the year so far. The pace dropped away as our tyres overheated, and that was frustrating. We came into the race hoping we could compete for the podium, but with the limitations we had with the tyres, P5 and P6 was the maximum for us.”

The Mercedes boss emphasized the need for a thorough analysis to understand the reason for his team’s underwhelming outing, as he mentioned:

“We need to analyse our performance, work out why that was the case, and quickly find improvements. The next race in Miami is another race on a hot track surface, so we will need to be better than we were today if we want to avoid a repeat performance.”

Shifting focus to the Miami Grand Prix, the Mercedes team hasn’t historically excelled on the street circuit. The fourth-place finish achieved by George Russell during the 2023 edition of the race remains the German outfit’s best result at the Florida event.

