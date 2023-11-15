Mercedes boss doing everything to give Lewis Hamilton his 8th F1 championship: “I have a personal anger and drive”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently said that he has been fuelled by a "personal anger" to settle the scores since Lewis Hamilton missed out on his record-breaking eighth F1 title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Hamilton went toe to toe with his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in the 2021 season. An error from the race director in the season finale helped Verstappen seal his maiden title, putting an end to Hamilton's dominance.

Since the loss in Abu Dhabi two years ago, Mercedes has failed to provide a race winning car for Lewis Hamilton, who is currently on a winless streak that dates back to December 2021.

While the Silver Arrows have failed to show consistent progress in the latest generation of cars, Toto Wolff is determined to help Lewis Hamilton claim the elusive eighth title.

"We are living in a hamster wheel where time passes so quickly that it doesn’t feel like it has been two years," Wolff said to PA News agency ahead of the Las Vegas GP.

"You can see how quickly the pecking order changes. We won eight constructors’ championships in a row, and it has been two years since Red Bull have been taking the trophy home. But we have to look forward, learn from the past, and the push now is to make Lewis win quickly again."

Wolff added:

"I have a personal anger, and drive to make him (Hamilton) win the eighth title because he should have had it."

While Wolff wants George Russell to succeed in the other Mercedes, he dearly wants to avenge the loss Lewis Hamilton and the team suffered in 2021.

“As a team principal, it is important to be fair and open with both drivers. But there is a big part of us that will always want to be a part of that story in undoing and overcoming 2021,” the team boss concluded.

Mercedes boss answers if Lewis Hamilton will be racing five years down the line

At 38 years of age, Lewis Hamilton is the second oldest driver on the grid. Toto Wolff was asked if Hamilton could carry on his fight for the eighth title for another five years.

“He is 39 in January, and Fernando (Alonso – 42) is still going strong,” replied Wolff. “As long as you look after yourself, you do the best preparation, physically and mentally, and develop different areas to when you are 25, then yes.”

Lewis Hamilton in the Brazilian GP

The Mercedes boss doesn't think age is slowing down his veteran driver as he justified his case with Hamilton's recent performances.

“We just need to give him a car that is quick enough. And, as a driver, I have no doubt about him. You have seen in the last races that his performance, speed and race craft are all there. But, if he doesn’t have the car underneath him, he cannot win.”

The Brit recently signed a two-year extension with the team and will drive for the Silver Arrows until 2025.