"They are transparent, honest and have integrity" - Mercedes boss 'happy' with FIA's working after 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP controversy

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently admitted that he still thinks about Lewis Hamilton's loss at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Wolff, however, claimed that he is pleased with the leadership of new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. All that Mercedes have asked of since the season finale last year is transparency, which the team finally seems to have received from the Emirati.

Speaking to Motorsport, Wolff said:

“I believe [he] has shown his approach to the way he makes decisions. Each person has their own characteristics, and I think the main goal is always to be transparent, then you have to provide for good management, and that’s what I’ve seen so far.”

He added:

“There will be obstacles along the way. Mohammed’s organisation has yet to settle into some roles, but I am happy with how it is progressing. They are open-minded, they are not pointed and as far as I am concerned, they are transparent, honest, and have integrity.”

At last year's season finale in Abu Dhabi, former race director Michael Masi decided to allow only the five cars between the two frontrunners to unlap themselves after a safety car. This allowed Max Verstappen to gain an advantage and go on to win his maiden title, despite Lewis Hamilton's comfortable lead in the race thus far. While Mercedes protested the final classification, these protests were not upheld. Within a few days of the season finale, Jean Todt stepped down from his role as FIA president and Sulayem took over.

"You oscillate from depression to exuberance" - Mercedes boss on season so far

After dominating F1 for eight consecutive seasons, Mercedes had a rough start to 2022 with the introduction of the new regulations. While the team is still chasing their first race win, their consecutive podiums over the last few races are a testament to the progress that the Silver Arrows have made since the season opener in Bahrain.

From struggling with porpoising and missing out on points, Mercedes now often find themselves back on the podium. As reported by Autosport, Toto Wolff admits that this large range of ups-and-downs has been quite the emotional ride for all members of the team. He said:

“The truth is, it’s just so painful and it’s so difficult to live by your values and your doubt. You oscillate from depression to exuberance, and then the next day the other way around. And in a way that when you kind of think nothing that you do works, [it is] a bit of Groundhog Day.”

“Then you make steps forward by looking at things and finding out they don’t function at all, and then you know what doesn’t go, and you go the other way and it functions. All the things I’ve preached, all the things that you read in books that it’s so hard, that it is so important to lose in order to thrive. It’s just lived in real life so far.”

Mercedes currently stand third in the constructors' standings and are quickly closing the points gap to Ferrari, with a mere 30 points separating the two.

