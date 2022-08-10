Mercedes claims 'bouncing is no longer an issue' after 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

Mercedes’ trackside engineering director, Andrew Shovlin, has now claimed that the team has resolved their bouncing issues. Talking to Auto Motor und Sport, he said that bouncing was a thing of the past and the team can now focus on developments rather than amendments. He also claimed that the team has a few things in the pipeline as well that could help with development over the summer break.

“Bouncing is no longer an issue at all. We still have a few things in the quiver, nothing spectacular but things that will take us further. We are no longer going around in circles but are now moving forward continuously.”

Shovlin was very happy after the F1 Hungarian GP as the team was able to secure a second consecutive double podium. Speaking to the media, he said:

"Well done to the whole team. The team and drivers can be really proud of the way we turned the weekend around after Friday. George's first pole and the team's first with the W13 was a nice achievement and another double podium is a great way to head into the break. We still need a little more to get that first win of the season but every week it feels like it's getting closer and closer and the team is determined to make it to the top step soon."

Mercedes boss cautions against complacency within the team

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was happy with a second consecutive double podium for the team. He felt that the team could have fought for the win if not for the DRS failure on Hamilton's car in qualifying. Having said that, he did caution the team against complacency of any sort as Mercedes had still not reached the front of the grid yet.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton That’s P2 and back to back double podiums for @MercedesAMGF1 !! We're going into the summer break much stronger than we were at the start of the season. We are moving FORWARD and that win is getting CLOSER! Thank you to all the fans, hope you enjoyed that one That’s P2 and back to back double podiums for @MercedesAMGF1 !! We're going into the summer break much stronger than we were at the start of the season. We are moving FORWARD and that win is getting CLOSER! Thank you to all the fans, hope you enjoyed that one 💥💥 https://t.co/PwIdw5c8sr

"Lewis' fight today was unbelievable. Budapest continues to be a success story for him. He came out of nowhere and was quicker than everyone else. I think we lost the race with him yesterday with the DRS failing. Otherwise, we would have been able to fight at the front for the victory today. P2 and P3 twice in a row is great but we want to fight for the win. We have a result we can work with, given we had a really bad Friday."

Mercedes have recovered impressively after a bumpy start to the season. The team is now on a 6-race run of consecutive podium finishes this season.

