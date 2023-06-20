Mercedes boss picks one track where the team has the best chance of winning a race

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has claimed that the team would have their best chance to get their first race win in Silverstone.

It has been a fruitful couple of races for the former world champion as they have notched up consecutive podiums in Spain and Montreal. After another Lewis Hamilton podium in Canada, Wolff was asked by Tom Kristensen, which circuit will present the best shot for a race win, the Austrian replied:

"Silverstone"

Toto Wolff: “Silverstone.”

Wolff further told media about the planned upgrades, including RacingNews365:

"We are bringing a larger [upgrade package] to Silverstone. And then we should have another one before the [summer] shutdown [before the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of July.] The learnings [of the car] have accelerated a lot since we changed some of the conceptual architecture. There should be decent steps coming in the next four races and we are understanding better the simulations, which correlates with what we are seeing on track.

"That has been our problem over the last one-and-a-half years, but we are seeing good performance gains coming from the wind tunnel. We have a better understanding of what the car needs in order to go fast, and what the setups need to look like. The steps are getting bigger now, and we are making good inroads."

Mercedes F1 engineer comments on another podium in Canada

Mercedes Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Sholvin claimed that it was a difficult weekend for the team in comparison to Spain, where they had a double podium finish.

As per F1.com, Shovlin said:

“We knew this track would be more difficult for us than Barcelona, so it’s encouraging to see that we were very close on pace to Aston Martin and Ferrari. Lewis did a great job to get on the podium today. We didn’t quite have the pace we needed to get second but when we look at the tracks that lie ahead of us, we should have a car that can regularly fight for the top-three.

"We’ve clearly got a bit of pace to find before we’ll be worrying Max, but the team is working well to bring performance and is very motivated to close that gap. We know he will come back strongly in Austria, as the team continues to push forward.”

It will be interesting if the upgrade package that Mercedes have planned for Silverstone will be enough for them to take closer to Red Bull and move ahead of Aston Martin and Ferrari.

