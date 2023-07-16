Mercedes boss reveals how Lewis Hamilton got him involved in the latest F1 movie - "You get your name on the end credits”

Toto Wolff has shared how Lewis Hamilton helped him find a position working on the next F1 film, which was shot on-track during the British Grand Prix. With Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, who play the two drivers in the film, filming on-site at Silverstone last weekend, the movie has become a hot topic of discussion among F1 fans.

Alongside his star driver, Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes Team principal Wolff has been confirmed to be a co-producer for the upcoming F1 film. The fictional 11th team, APXGP, was seen on track filming some racing shots and driver grid walks during the entire British Grand Prix weekend. They even had their own pit garage and driver grid slots for the movie.

"Yes, I'm also a co-producer. It was a very interesting story. You may ask, what's the advantage of being a co-producer? Well, eventually you get your name on the third or fourth page of the end credits. Yay," Toto Wolff told Sky Germany.

He continued:

"Penny, Lewis's manager, made me one (a co-producer), and of course, we helped the team with the car. I'll try to stay in the seat [during the credits] for a long time to find my name there," he said.

Lewis Hamilton has also contributed significantly to the film's development as a co-producer and advisor, lending his knowledge as a seven-time world champion. Not only Hamilton and Wolff, but Mercedes AMG also plays a significant role in this fictional F1 movie. They provided the production team with an F2 racing car and made modifications to suit the look of a Formula One car.

As of yet, no final release date has been given for the highly anticipated film, which will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for his previous blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

Lewis Hamilton denies rumors of him joining Ferrari next year

Meanwhile in May, Lewis Hamilton, while speaking to reporters, downplayed the possibility of a potential move to Ferrari and hinted that an extension with Mercedes may shortly be on the way. According to the seven-time winner, his management team is "almost there" on an agreement with his present team. He also denied having a conversation with Ferrari.

Ferrari's team principal, too, denied having contract conversations with Hamilton, putting to rest all the rumors that were circulating the past few months.

Has Ferrari been in touch? "No."



#F1 #MonacoGP Lewis Hamilton says his management team is "almost there" with a new Mercedes contract amid the recent Ferrari rumours.

Hamilton is under contract with Mercedes until the end of the season, and his reported decision to leave in 2024 had fueled speculation about where he would sign next.