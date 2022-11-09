Mercedes and other F1 teams have shown their support for a mandatory complete winter shutdown after the season comes to an end.

This comes ahead of the 2023 season, which will see a record-breaking 24 races and will undoubtedly be one of the longest F1 seasons. However exciting this may be, it also brings forward the concerns of employees working in large teams as it may become extremely tense.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, told RacingNews365 that everyone works off the roof in F1 and so they require a proper break. He said:

"I think it's great that the season finishes this couple of weeks earlier than in the past, because everyone is really in the limit."

Formula 1 currently follows a mandatory two-week summer break that helps its personnel to have some time out and relax. These breaks are much required given the intense pressure teams work in. Every week or every second week, all teams have to travel far away from their families for the races. As exhausting as it might sound, it is also a big question when it comes to the mental well-being of the staff. With 24 races in the upcoming year, it is only logical for teams to push for a winter break with a complete shutdown.

Mercedes boss positive about the possibility of a winter break

Mercedes' Toto Wolff is one of the most open people about this entire topic. He stated that though not everyone is in favor of a break, it would be extremely good for teams and the staff to get a break given the unbelievable limit they work.

The Austrian said:

"I think we plan to introduce a shutdown in the coming year. Not everybody is in agreement, but I would very much hope that we can do that for our staff and having this one week or two weeks more is definitely a nice welcome."

Currently, teams have to follow a total shutdown of two weeks in August during the four-week-long summer break. Wolff, however, stated that team principals would like a replication of the same during the winter break as well. He claimed that it will help them spend time with their families during Christmas, followed by the new year.

Wolff said:

"Many of us Team Principals would like to replicate what we have in the summer, at least starting with Christmas and then going into the new year for two weeks."

The chances of this break becoming a reality are very positive, according to the Mercedes boss. He also said that the season ending a couple of weeks earlier than usual is also going to help with the mental well-being of the staff, and it is something that is required every year.

