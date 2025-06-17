Mercedes boss Toto Wolff clicked with daughter Rosa at the F1 movie premiere

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff arrived at the 'F1' movie premiere in New York with his daughter Rosa. The father-daughter duo posed in front of the cameras on the red carpet and went in to enjoy the thrilling movie.

Formula 1 drivers, team principals, and several other celebrities were spotted in New York this week to attend a special screening of the upcoming 'F1' movie based on the sport. The film will see Hollywood actor Brad Pitt as the lead, with Damson Idris being his co-star.

The plot revolves around Pitt portraying the role of a retired F1 driver, who returns to the sport to help a rookie driver (Idris) grow into a race winner. Since the movie is set to release on June 27, the crew hosted a premiere for celebrities in a star-studded affair in New York.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also marked his presence. He arrived with his daughter Rosa. The duo posed for the cameras on the red carpet, with Rosa catching attention for her rare appearance.

Rosa is Toto's second child from his first marriage with Stephanie. She has an elder brother, Benedict, and both siblings chose to stay with their mother after their parents' separation. Both maintain a private life and are rarely seen in front of the media lenses.

Wolff then married Susie Wolff, a former Scottish racer and F1 Academy's managing director, in 2011, and the couple had a son named Jack. The family now lives in Monaco, the heart of Formula 1 drivers.

Toto Wolff lashes out at Red Bull during 'F1' movie premiere

Toto Wolff at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying (Source: Getty)

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff hit out at Red Bull Racing at the 'F1' movie premiere in New York. His outburst was a reaction to the Bulls' protest against George Russell over safety car infringement in Canada. The Milton Keynes-based case lodged two protests, but after over five hours of investigation, the FIA dismissed their request.

While Russell retained his win, Wolff was pissed at Red Bull's action. Speaking to Sky Sports in New York, he said:

"First of all, it took team Red Bull Racing two hours before they launched the protest, so that was in their doing. You know, honestly, it's so petty and so small. They come up with some weird clauses, what they call clauses. I guess the FIA needs to look at that because it's so far-fetched it was rejected."

"The second one took us five hours because I don't even know what you refer to as 'unsportsmanlike behavior' or something. What is it all about? Who decides it? Because I'm 100 percent sure it's not Max; he's a racer. He would never go for a protest on such a trivial thing."

Despite Toto Wolff's outrage, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner maintained his ground, saying he does not regret the protest, as his team thought a safety car violation was made by Russell at that moment.

