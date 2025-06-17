Top 5 dapper looks feat. Lewis Hamilton at the F1 movie premiere red carpet

Brad Pitt-starrer F1 movie's New York premiere appeared to be the perfect match between Formula 1 and fashion. The event featured multiple F1 racers who arrived in style on the premiere's red carpet.
Interestingly, every Formula 1 driver sported a fit different from the other without following a textbook red carpet look. The top 5 dapper looks featured at the F1 movie premiere's red carpet include:
#5 Carlos Sainz
Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz chose a navy blue theme for the F1 movie's premiere. Sainz paired a navy blue blazer and pants with an off-white shirt, barring accessories.
To keep it casual yet stylish, Sainz completed the look with brown suede shoes.
#4 Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda stood out from the crowd at the Brad Pitt-starrer's premiere as he opted for a taupe colored double-breasted blazer and a white shirt. Tsunoda wore a similar shade of wide pants to complete the look and paired them with black shoes.
#3 Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg attended the movie premiere with his better half, Egle. Hulkenberg sported a striped light beige tuxedo. His tuxedo featured a contrasting black lapel that paired well with pants of the same shade.
Additionally, the Kick Sauber driver paired the look with a striped, light blue satin shirt and black shoes.
#2 Lando Norris
McLaren star Lando Norris wore a navy blue, double-breasted tuxedo at the F1 movie's premiere in New York. He paired the tux with a white shirt. Norris sported navy blue pants with white shoes to repeat the contrast.
Additionally, the No. 4 racer's watch that appears to be a Tsar Bomba luxury piece elevated his red carpet look.
#1 Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton made yet another style statement at F1 The Movie's premiere. Hamilton wore a pale pink Dior jacket with black tailored pants and black shoes. The racer's Dior jacket comprised a unique detailing featuring a mandarin collar-like style with an almost flared bottom half.
The Ferrari racer paired his look for the premiere with a diamond brooch, diamond studs, and a few rings.
Other drivers attending the F1 movie premiere featured Charles Leclerc in a cream tuxedo and pants set with a beige tie. Esteban Ocon matched with his partner Flavy Barla in an all-black outfit. While Pierre Gasly sported a navy blue suit, among others.