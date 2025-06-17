5 best red carpet couple looks at the 2025 F1 movie premiere feat. Alex Albon and Lily Muni He

Multiple Formula 1 racers graced the red carpet in New York for the Brad Pitt-starrer F1 The Movie's premiere. The movie explores the life of Sony Hayes (played by Pitt).

Hayes's promising Formula 1 career in the 90s, the accident that put an abrupt halt to his career, and his return to the sport after 30 years. Pitt's on-screen teammate is played by Damson Idris.

Here are a few Formula 1 drivers who attended the New York premiere of the movie in style alongside their partners.

#1 Pierre Gasly and Francisca Cerqueira Gomes

Pierre Gasly and his partner at the premiere (Image via Instagram/ @f1)

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend, Francisca Cerqueira Gomes, graced the Brad Pitt-starrer's premiere in contrasting outfits following a navy blue-and-white color scheme.

Gasly sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching tie. The French driver's girlfriend wore a white midi dress with a draped neckline. Francisca paired her outfit with chunky gold jewelry and opted for a sleek bun to finish the look.

#2 Alex Albon and Lily Muni He

Alex Albon and his partner at the premiere (Image via Instagram/ @f1)

Alex Albon arrived at the premiere with his girlfriend, Lily Muni He and the couple opted for outfits in solid colors. The Williams Racing driver wore a double-breasted black tuxedo.

Professional golfer Lily Muni He wore a cherry-red midi dress with a flared and slit bottom. She wore matching red sandals and kept the accessories minimal.

#3 Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux

Formula 1 racer for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, attended the F1 The Movie's premiere with his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux. Leclerc ditched bold solid shades and wore a cream, double-breasted suit and pant set with a striped beige tie and black shoes.

Alexandra kept it simple with a satin black gown and a shimmering neckpiece.

#4 Esteban Ocon and Flavy Barla

Esteban Ocon and Flavy Barla in matching outfits (Image via Instagram/ @apxgpf1team)

Esteban Ocon and his partner, Flavy Barla, attended the movie premiere in style. Dressed in black, Ocon opted for the classic black tuxedo with a bow tie and shoes of the same shade.

His date for the premiere wore an elegant black, keyhole cut-out maxi dress with white footwear and a white clutch to add a hint of contrast.

#5 Nico Hulkenberg and Egle Ruskyte

Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg and his wife, Egle Ruskyte, opted for shades and outfits different from other attendees. Nico wore a striped beige blazer with a striped blue satin shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Hulkenberg's better half sported an embroidered black-and-white top with a deep keyhole neckline. She paired it with flared black pants and a neat updo.

Prior to the premiere in New York, racers attended the film's private screening in May 2025 and put forth their reviews about the movie.

Williams racer Carlos Sainz said that he "enjoyed the whole film." At the same time, Haas driver Esteban Ocon praised Lewis Hamilton's impact on the movie, dubbing it "as realistic as possible," given that the seven-time F1 world champion is a producer on the film.

