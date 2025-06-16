Lando Norris’ father flaunts exclusive ticket to Lewis Hamilton-backed F1 movie

McLaren star Lando Norris’ father, Adam, took to Instagram and flaunted his ticket for the World Premiere of the F1 Movie. The businessman uploaded an image of the flight ticket to New York for the special F1 Movie World Premiere flight on June 16, 2025, as a post.

The Lewis Hamilton-backed F1 Movie is set for the World Premiere on Monday, June 16 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time. F1 drivers and Hollywood celebrities will take to the carpet in the Big Apple. Lando Norris’s father, Adam Norris, will be amongst the ones attending the Premiere.

The seven-time F1 champion is one of the co-producers for the F1 movie. The movie is directed by Top Gun Maverick's director, Joseph Kosinski, with support from Warner Bros and Apple. The movie stars Brad Pitt as the lead actor, along with Kerry Condon and Damson Idris as the co-stars.

Lando Norris' father, Adam, was at the 2025 Canadian GP, i.e., the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The Pure Electric CEO is more often spotted at the F1 races at the McLaren garage, supporting his son. The #4 McLaren driver crashed out of this year's Canadian GP after a collision with his teammate, Oscar Piastri, in the final moments of the race.

On the other hand, while Adam Norris took his flight out of the city of Montreal, his flaunting of the F1 Movie ticket also revealed that he would be flying to New York to attend the premiere. Lando Norris' father first uploaded an image of the airport as he waited to board the special Qatar Airways flight to the F1 Movie premiere. Qatar Airways is the official global airline partner of F1, as it replaced Emirates in 2023.

The second image uploaded by Adam Norris was the F1 movie-style flight ticket. The title of the ticket read “F1 The Movie Charter” as Lando Norris’ father travelled from Montreal to New York. The flight was named “F1 MOV13”. The ticket featured the official F1 logo, along with an image of an F1 car driving into the sunset.

Like his father, Norris hopes to share his eagerness for the upcoming race and overcome the setback he faced during last weekend's Canadian GP.

A weekend to forget for Lando Norris at the 2025 Canadian GP

Lando Norris was one of the drivers in contention to take the pole position at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The McLaren driver locked upto before the final chicane and abandoned his first lap in Q3. During his final Q3 runs, the Briton pushed the car beyond its limit, made a mistake, and paid the price by only qualifying P7.

The race strategy was a good one, where Norris started on the hard tires and avoided getting stuck in traffic like Lewis Hamilton did. However, the desperation to get past Oscar Piastri led to a crash in the final moments of the race.

Norris instantly accepted that the crash was his fault. The gap to Piastri, which was 10 points coming to the Canadian GP, was extended to 22 points after the weekend.

