Pictures: Charles Leclerc and girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux turn heads at F1 movie's premiere

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was spotted at the Hollywood movie F1's world premiere in New York with his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux. The Monegasque jetted off to Times Square after finishing P5 at the recently concluded Canadian Grand Prix last weekend in Montreal.
The 27-year-old is one of the most famous drivers on the F1 grid and is known for his raw speed on the track and model-like good looks off the track, which has garnered a massive fan following.
While entering the red carpet, Charles Leclerc was cheered by fans at the event, which he attended with his long-time girlfriend. In a picture of the couple floating on social media, Leclerc was seen wearing an off-white suit while Saint-Mleux stunned the onlookers with her black gown.
The two have been dating each other for over two years and were spotted together in 2023 in Monaco. Saint-Mleux has been a regular in the F1 paddock and attends the races around the world to support Charles Leclerc.
The eight-time F1 race winner, along with a whole host of drivers, had already seen the F1 movie prior to the Monaco Grand Prix last month in a private screening arranged for the racing community.
Charles Leclerc gives his honest take on the "F1" movie
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he "loved" the Brad Pitt-starrer F1 movie and was impressed by the storyline of the project.
While being interviewed on the red carpet of the world premiere in New York, Leclerc said:
"I loved it, I mean I'm going to try and not spoil it, but I honestly, I really enjoyed it. I mean it's very Hollywood-like, but I was super impressed by the way they managed to introduce such storytelling inside real action and real racing because basically they implement on some of the races the apex cars so I really liked it and I'm sure, everybody will enjoy it very much."
When asked about the shooting process of the movie during real F1 race weekends, the 27-year-old reflected:
"It was actually very impressive that it was completely transparent to us. There were obviously on all races or on some races, and they never really interfered with us. I think the only time I had to act was for the podium at the end of the year, I had to act for like 10 minutes, all the rest is actual action, is real racing, and that's uh that's incredible," Leclerc added.
Charles Leclerc will be featured in the movie sporadically to act alongside Academy Award winner Brad Pitt in one of the scenes, which was shot in Abu Dhabi last year, where he finished P3 in the real race.