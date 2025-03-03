Mercedes boss Toto Wolff gives his honest verdict on the FIA's new 'anti-swearing' guidelines

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has come out in support of the FIA's new anti-swearing guidelines, where F1 drivers could potentially face a ban as well. In what has been a recent occurrence, there have been steps taken by the governing body to curb the language used by the drivers when talking to the press.

Last season, in what was a controversial event, Max Verstappen was handed community service for using the F-word in a press conference during the F1 Singapore GP. This had led to the reigning champion making a statement by not talking to the media in detail, but using monosyllabic answers during the press conference.

In what has been the latest guidelines issued by the FIA, there have been amendments made to the guidelines, due to which a driver who uses inappropriate language could potentially face suspension or a ban for repeated offenses.

This development prompted backlash in the World Rally Championship, where drivers formed a union and questioned the high-handed nature in which the sport is being governed.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has, however, backed the guidelines and said that F1 is a 'gentleman sport' and such language should not be used. He told media, including Racingnews365,

“None of us, and I was vocal about it, likes to have these words expressed, because we are role models. You may laugh about it, but I think we’re a gentleman sport. We are high-tech, we represent that. It’s different to more mainstream sports."

Further highlighting that there should be a certain code of conduct while dealing with officials, he added:

“I see us a little bit [like] rugby, for me, it’s sophisticated, and nobody would ever say a word to an official. So I don’t think we should be swearing about officials, that’s for sure, and that’s why the FIA needs to protect that. For me, it is about respect – about respect to your competitors, respect to the officials, not insulting anybody, whether it’s your own people or an adverse competitor out there on track.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes driver George Russell, who is the head of the GPDA, has voiced his concern along with other drivers, including Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, making it clear that they're not in favor of the new guidelines.

Mercedes boss shares his take on what needs to be policed

The Mercedes boss further gave his take on what needs to be kept in check and what shouldn't. According to Wolff, a driver should be allowed some leniency when he's in the car and emotions are running high.

However, Wolff believed that there should not be any foul language directed to opposing drivers or officials.

“It makes a big difference whether you use the F-word in the context of your own driving or out of emotion, because I’m using that if I’m annoyed. “When it is directed in the car to another driver, to an official or to your team, I think this is what we need to prohibit, and we need to make a difference, in my opinion, between these two."

Mentioning that the humane and candid aspect of the sport be retained, he added:

“We don’t want to mute the drivers and their emotions. If we’re in a press conference, if we are being interviewed, it’s a completely different setting. But in the car, as long as it’s not an insult, and as long as it’s not disrespectful to somebody else, I would just let it go, but that’s my personal opinion.”

Toto Wolff is not the only one who has come out in support as his former Mercedes deputy James Vowles also had a similar take on the new guidelines.

