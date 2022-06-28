Mercedes boss Toto Wolff 'is getting a bit fed up with' Lewis Hamilton, feels former F1 supremo

Bernie Ecclestone believes Mercedes boss Toto Wolff might be fed up with Lewis Hamilton. The former F1 supremo feels the British champion might retire at the end of the year and take a pay cut to walk out of his contract before it expires.

Suggesting that the Mercedes champion might be considering leaving the sport, Ecclestone said:

“Lewis [Hamilton] might sell his position to Toto [Wolff, Mercedes’ team principal]. This is how much I am getting, I’ll step down and give me half of what I would get. Toto can go and do one of his magic deals, offer someone less money and keep £20m. Nobody needs to tell Toto this because he has already thought of it. Lewis would probably stop under those circumstances. I don’t know what he is doing dressing up in all those funny clothes. Has he a deal to it? Is it to get noticed? Maybe that’s it.”

Known for hurling verbal grenades into the paddock, the former F1 chief suggested that Lewis Hamilton might take a pay cut and retire at the end of the year. While the British champion is contracted to Mercedes until the end of 2023, Ecclestone believes Toto Wolff is capable of settling if the Briton wishes to leave soon. The 91-year-old also felt the Austrian team boss seemed to be getting frustrated with his ace driver. Ecclestone questioned whether the 37-year-old was even trying hard enough to perform this year, in comparison to his younger team-mate George Russell, who surprised the former F1 boss with his performance.

Commenting on the Mercedes drivers' performance and the team situation, Ecclestone said:

“I didn’t think he (George Russell) was that good but he has done an excellent job. I’m surprised. Or is it a case of Lewis doing a bad job? A bit of both. Toto is getting a bit fed up with Lewis. I don’t think he’s trying, do you?”

Lewis Hamilton is not bothered about under-delivering, according to Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone was surprised with George Russell’s performances but believes Lewis Hamilton seems to be unbothered by his performances. The former F1 supremo suggested that it was out of character for the British champion to not be affected by losing races that easily. Suggesting that the Mercedes champion is not putting up a fight, the 91-year-old feels he might not be helping his teammate or the team either with his lack of interest in performing.

Questioning Hamilton's desire to achieve, Ecclestone said:

“I don’t think he’s trying, do you? Let’s put it another way, Lewis doesn’t seem bothered about losing. It’s not like him. He has a competitive nature but he’s taking losing a bit easy for my liking. I don’t think he is actively helping George. I don’t think he’s doing anything. I don’t think he cares too much. He’s not prepared to put the effort into winning that he did.”

Lewis Hamilton’s lack of interest in being competitive is one of the reasons that led Ecclestone to believe that he might retire before his contract ends. In the same interview with the Daily Mail, the Briton also alleged that Mercedes were tipped off about the FIA directive by their former employee and did not believe the Briton’s back ache in Baku to be a genuine scenario.

