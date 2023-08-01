Mercedes boss Toto Wolff provides latest updates on Lewis Hamilton's contract extension

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff recently provided the latest updates on Lewis Hamilton's contract extension. He revealed that negotiations between the driver and the team are now in a delicate legal stage.

The uncertainty surrounding the Hamilton's contract extension has left fans eagerly waiting to whether the seven-time world champion will continue his decade-long association with Mercedes beyond the current season.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have repeatedly expressed their intention to extend their partnership, but the exact timeline for finalizing the deal remains unclear. Hamilton's current contract with the team is set to expire at the end of this season, adding to the urgency of reaching an agreement.

Toto Wolff recently disclosed that the negotiations have advanced past the fundamental aspects of the deal, such as its duration and financial terms. Instead, the focus has shifted to the finer details that need to be ironed out before the contract can be signed.

Wolff was questioned by the media at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday about any developments in the negotiations. However, he refrained from committing to a specific date for an announcement, citing the ongoing discussions between legal representatives as the reason for the delay.

"It's no longer about material things," Wolff stated. "But you've got to give it time, and I don't want to commit to a date."

The prolonged negotiations have sparked speculation among fans and pundits about the potential stumbling blocks that may be hindering the deal's finalization. However, both parties have maintained a positive outlook on the talks, emphasizing their mutual desire to continue their partnership for the foreseeable future.

Lewis Hamilton anticipates movement in F1 pecking order after summer break

Lewis Hamilton believes there could be some significant changes in the pecking order during the second half of the 2023 F1 season. Despite Red Bull's dominant performance in the first half of the season, the Mercedes driver expects strong challenges from McLaren and Ferrari. He also acknowledged Aston Martin's recent struggles.

Before the summer break, Mercedes unveiled their latest upgrade package for the W14 at the Belgian Grand Prix. While the upgrade showed promise, it was Red Bull and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who occupied the top three positions at the race, with Hamilton finishing in a respectable fourth place.

Hamilton remains optimistic about his team's chances in the second half of the season, pointing out that the pecking order could see significant changes. He expects strong competition from both McLaren and Ferrari, as the teams continue to refine their cars during the mid-season break.

"I don't know how much development people will be doing in the second part of the season, but I think there will be movement," Hamilton said during a media interaction.

Despite their recent setback, Lewis Hamilton remains cautious about underestimating the potential comeback of any team, including Aston Martin.

"I mean, I don't know what happened to Aston [Martin]; they've taken a step back, but for sure the McLarens will be strong in the second phase, Ferrari and us, we're all very, very close," Hamilton said.