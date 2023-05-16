Mercedes boss Toto Wolff rejoins Valtteri Bottas' management team

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has confirmed that Toto Wolff has rejoined his management team, one year after his departure. Bottas was previously managed by Wolff before he joined the Silver Arrows in 2017.

Making an appearance on F1's Beyond the Grid podcast, Valtteri Bottas was asked by host Tom Clarkson, if Wolff had rejoined his management team. The Alfa Romeo driver confirmed as he replied:

"Yes. He wasn’t my manager when I was at Mercedes, obviously, for different reasons – not getting a cut or anything, because that’s not how it works! But now he’s part of the management team."

Valtteri Bottas was under Toto Wolff's management early in his career when he drove for Williams. When Wolff served as the Williams team principal in 2012, he gave the Finnish driver a big break into F1 as the team's reserve driver.

Williams driver Valtteri Bottas with Wolff in 2015

The following year, Bottas became a full-time driver for Williams, while Wolff moved on to head the Mercedes team. When Nico Rosberg retired from F1 in 2016 after his championship-winning season, Bottas still under Wolff's management, emerged as a top candidate for the front-running team.

After Bottas joined the team, the Mercedes team boss decided to step away from managing him to avoid any conflict of interest. Seven years later the pair is reunited.

Valtteri Bottas aiming for a long career in F1

Valtteri Bottas' current contract with Alfa Romeo will end at the end of 2024. With the Audi takeover set to happen in 2026, Bottas hopes to stay around until he gets to drive for the German Manufacturer.

In his 11th F1 season, the 33-year-old Finn feels he is 'young compared to some' other drivers. He said on Beyond the Grid podcast:

"I'm still young compared to some, I'm 33. I still don't see my Formula 1 career ending in the near future and I don't feel any performance losses on my driving or the way I work with the team."

He added:

"It is interesting for the whole race team and company, what is happening. Of course, being part of a car manufacturer is something that you almost need if you want to win in Formula 1."

When asked if he would stay in the sport when he turns 40, he said:

"It's hard to say, It obviously depends [on] the way the sport is going. What's the situation in the sport? Which team are you in? How is the atmosphere?"

The 33-year-old added the traveling aspect defers a driver from continuing in the sport in the final stages of their career. He said:

"It's pretty consuming. I'm still more than happy to do it for quite a long time. But I'll tell you, when I'm 39, if I go for 40. It's hard to commit to at the moment, but I still have many, many years for sure."

Bottas finished 13th at the Miami GP earlier this month.

