Mercedes boss Toto Wolff takes a jibe at Haas counterpart Guenther Steiner who 'can’t always think carefully'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff passed a sarcastic comment while talking about Guenther Steiner's management style.

Steiner has been known to speak rough and straightforwardly for a long time. When Wolff was asked about the criticism drivers work under from Steiner, he stated that he speaks directly, without hesitating much. He told Sky Deutschland:

“Guenther is Guenther, he will never speak differently, but that is his management style. He comes from the mountains, the air is thinner there, you can’t always think carefully."

Guenther Steiner was the target of German media and others after the team decided to part ways with Mick Schumacher after the season. To add to that, Steiner spoke roughly about how Schumacher had caused a lot of damage to the team.

However rude this might have felt, the Mercedes team boss stated that he remains 'authentic to his style.'

“But he’s authentic and true to his style. I’ve also seen that it can work in his own way. We’re all different, but different paths lead to success.”

Best of Mick Schumacher • danke seb @schumacherfiles “Guenther Steiner is from the mountains. The air is thinner there. This makes it harder to think.“ Toto Wolff just speaks facts “Guenther Steiner is from the mountains. The air is thinner there. This makes it harder to think.“ Toto Wolff just speaks facts https://t.co/kD3U79qFs2

Mercedes an open window for Mick Schumacher

While Schumacher has no seat in the upcoming season, Mercedes could still serve as his savior. Perhaps he can get a seat as a reserve or a test driver for the team, which would greatly help him build his career. Many believe that the young German didn't get to show his skills with Haas, and if he gets a shot with Mercedes, this could be his chance.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1



Mick Schumacher is optimistic about his return to F1



#F1 #mickschumacher "My dad did the switch from Ferrari to Mercedes. I don't see a reason why not."Mick Schumacher is optimistic about his return to F1 "My dad did the switch from Ferrari to Mercedes. I don't see a reason why not." Mick Schumacher is optimistic about his return to F1 👀#F1 #mickschumacher https://t.co/ppKYn6Pn6G

Mick Schumacher is confident that he will return to the grid as a driver. He stated that he was convinced that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wasn't going to be his last race in Formula 1.

Meanwhile, talking about him, Toto Wolff earlier said that the team can 'take care of him' if the situation arises. He said:

“He deserves a place on the grid and not as a test driver. Perhaps there is an intermediate step in which we play a role.”

Getting a seat at the Silver Arrows could turn out to be a career-changing move for Michael Schumacher's prodigal son. It will also reveal his true competitiveness against other drivers in the sport.

Poll : 0 votes