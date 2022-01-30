Mercedes can benefit from George Russell's 'wide window of experience' in 2022 F1 season

Mercedes can benefit a great deal from George Russell's experience in F1 is what the Briton believes. Russell joined the Silver Arrows after the departure of Valtteri Bottas and is expected to partner Lewis Hamilton in 2022.

Russell arrives at Mercedes with three years of experience in F1 with Williams. He also stepped in for Lewis Hamilton during the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix. The 23-year-old spoke about his chances of improving during a post-season interview with GPFans. Russell said:

“Absolutely, I totally agree. I don’t believe a driver gets quicker. They do get better, more consistent, and probably what has allowed me to do that is having a better understanding of the technical side. What does it take to get the tires in the right window to start a lap? How do you deal with your out laps to make sure you're in the right position, not in too much traffic? If there is traffic, how do you deal with that? What do you need to do differently if a tire is too hot or too cold?”

Russell went on to speak about his time at the back of the grid with Williams, saying:

“I feel like we’ve had this very wide window of experience that will allow me to delve into it under certain circumstances. If you’re in a championship battle, no matter what the position is, if you have a relatively optimized package, you don’t feel comfortable to step outside of the comfort zone too often because you can’t risk it. Every race is so valuable. So, we know this is what works, so we’ve just got to continue in this rhythm and try and have the best possible.”

George Russell set for massive pay hike with new Mercedes deal

George Russell's contract at Mercedes has seen the Briton earn a massive pay bump from his deal with Williams.

As per a report carried by The Times in the UK, Russell has signed a contract worth $6.76 million with the Silver Arrows. In comparison, his previous deal with Williams was worth $1.18 million.

The amount is not inclusive of endorsements or sponsorships. The Briton could also have bonus clauses that have not yet been made public.

