"I would have rather had more wins and less podiums" - Mercedes cares more about winning races 'on merit' than 2022 F1 championship position

Mercedes co-owner and team principal Toto Wolff claims the team would rather make a leap in performance gain and start winning races in 2022 than placing second in the constructors' championship.

The German team has seemingly overcome the performance issues it experienced at the start of the season, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell having appeared on the podium multiple times in the past few races. Both Mercedes drivers appeared on the podium at the most recent race in Hungary, capitalizing on yet another strategic blunder from Ferrari. Mercedes currently sits only 30 points behind Ferrari in the Constructor Standings, and if recent form is anything to go by, it will pass its Italian rival soon.

However, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff isn't particularly interested in beating the Scuderia in the championship and would rather be fighting for race wins once again. As reported by Autosport.com, the Austrian said:

“For me personally, whether second or third in the constructors’ world championship is not so relevant compared to really racing and being at the front and developing the car so we can win races on merit. Beat the Ferraris, beat the Red Bull and prepare for next year rather than really care about the championship position. I would have rather had more wins and less podiums.’’

George Russell feels Mercedes should stick to its current car concept

George Russell believes the team should stick to its current car concept after securing yet another podium in 2022. The driver started on pole but lost out to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton by the end of the race.

Mercedes failed to completely understand the new aero regulations that were introduced at the beginning of the year, causing many to believe it was time for a change in concept.

However, Russell feels the team should just stick with its current concept, especially after finishing P2 and P3 in Hungary. He said:

“I think we need to just continue to keep an open mind. I don’t think changing car concept is going to make us go any faster - maybe the contrary to be honest. Sometimes, you just got to stick to the process and keep on pushing. And that’s difficult to do when you’re off the pace and things don’t seem to be going your way.’’

Given its current trajectory, it won't be too long before the German team can snatch its first win in 2022. However, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull on a dominant streak, only time will tell if the Silver Arrows will return to the top step of the podium.

