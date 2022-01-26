Mercedes have reportedly developed a new turbocharger for 2022 with major improvements in power output and reliability

After winning their eighth consecutive constructors' championship, the Mercedes F1 team looks set to enter the 2022 season with the momentum they need to extend their winning streak. With the latest reports coming out about the new car featuring a new turbocharger, the German team could end up acing the new regulations, akin to the last regulation change in 2014.

The 2021 season saw the team lose out on a championship. Its driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton missed out on another record title after being outperformed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Winning Hamilton his eighth drivers' title is expected to be at the forefront of the team's goals for 2022.

The team will also be looking to work on the reliability issues that plagued it throughout 2021. The drivers had to replace several elements during the season, leading to several penalties and grid demotions.

The Brackley-based outfit is expected to introduce a significantly different turbocharger for 2022 and the team is confident that theirs will be the most powerful engine, in all conditions. The larger turbocharger is expected to be able to handle high-altitude tracks like that in Mexico, where drivers struggled last year, while not sacrificing performance in other conditions.

Mercedes engine head to join Red Bull in May

The Red Bull F1 team strengthened their new powertrain division with former Mercedes man Ben Hodgkinson joining them as their new Technical Director. Hodgkinson comes with over 20 years of experience in the German team where he had risen to become Head of Mechanical Engineering in their engine division.

Red Bull Racing @redbullracing Mercedes F1 and Red Bull F1 today reached an agreement regarding the appointment of Ben Hodgkinson.



Under the terms of that agreement, Ben, who joined Mercedes in August 2001, will be free to join Red Bull Powertrains from 24 May 2022. Mercedes F1 and Red Bull F1 today reached an agreement regarding the appointment of Ben Hodgkinson. Under the terms of that agreement, Ben, who joined Mercedes in August 2001, will be free to join Red Bull Powertrains from 24 May 2022. https://t.co/8H3Jh9dPQ3

Two more engine personnel from the eight-time constructors' champion have joined the Milton-Keynes firm for the 2022 season, namely Steve Blewett (Production Director) and Omid Mostaghimi (Head of Powertrains, Electronics and ERS).

Meanwhile, Red Bull had agreed to let their chief aerodynamics engineer Dan Fallows move to the Mercedes-powered Aston Martin as technical director, earlier in 2021.

